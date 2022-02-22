The Best Tick Prevention For Cats, According To A Veterinarian

It can be super scary, and totally unexpected, if you spot a tick on your indoor cat.

But the truth is, cats who don’t take tick medication regularly are vulnerable to ticks — even if the cats only live indoors.

“Control of external parasites (fleas and ticks) for my feline patients is a very important discussion I have with my clients, not just because of the ‘gross out’ factor when thinking of bugs crawling on their pet, but also because of the health risks posed by the presence of these parasites,” Dr. Michael Henricks, a veterinarian at Faithful Friends Veterinary Clinic in Ohio, told The Dodo.

Ticks can be super harmful to cats and a total pest to deal with, so tick prevention is essential.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Henricks to find out his favorite tick-prevention options.

How to prevent ticks on cats

Tick preventative medications are the best way to prevent ticks from attaching to your cat. And it’s super important that every cat (and dog) is on a flea and tick preventative year-round, even if your pet never goes outside.

“I like to remind pet families that all cats should have a parasite control plan since many people think that only outdoor cats are at risk, or prevention only needs to be used during the warmer months of the year,” Dr. Henricks said.

Tick prevention medication is typically combined with flea medications for a two-in-one preventative — and these parasite-control products can come in the form of a topical ointment, collar or oral medication.

“There are many safe and effective options on the market to help protect cats from fleas and ticks,” Dr. Henricks said.

Never give your cat a medication intended for a dog, or one where your cat doesn’t fit the weight or age requirements of that specific product, or else it could be fatal.

“It is also vital that pet parents remember to only use a feline labeled product of the appropriate weight dose to avert any cases of toxicity or harmful side effects, such as tremors, seizures and even death,” Dr. Henricks said. “Unfortunately, these serious emergency situations happen quite frequently.”

Keep in mind that you should talk with your veterinarian for a tick preventative recommendation for your cat before making a selection, especially since they’ll likely be well-versed on the types of ticks prevalent in your area and the best products to protect your cat from them.

Vet-recommended tick prevention medication for cats

“My favorite recommendations for parasite prevention for my feline patients are Bravecto Feline, Revolution Plus and Seresto,” Dr. Henricks said.