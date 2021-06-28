Meet Tiger, Winner Of Our First-Ever “Messys” Sweepstakes

In May, The Dodo searched to find some of the messiest dogs and cats in America. With the support of Swiffer, we decided to host The Messys, our sweepstakes to find the most dirt-loving, paper-shredding pets we could. This year’s winner? (Drumroll, please.) Meet Tiger!

Tiger’s mom Allison Roussel is a true dog lover. “My dogs are my life, my life, my life,” she tells The Dodo. With a special spot in her heart for special-needs pets, Allison has a relatable problem: she can’t stop adopting more dogs. Already a mom to Duke (a daschund/yorkie she calls a “dorkie”) and Piper (a white-haired dachshund), Allison swore she wouldn’t get a third. But when she offered to drive a neighbor to Broward County Animal Care & Control, she spotted a tail walking into the shelter. “All I see is his little tushy being brought in,” she says, “and I had to have him.”

After some uncertainty (her neighbor originally put a reserve on Tiger before falling in love with another dog), Allison was able to adopt Tiger, a yorkie mix with some pomeranian in him. Luckily, he got along with her group. “My dogs can do no wrong,” she says.