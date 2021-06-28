Meet Tiger, Winner Of Our First-Ever “Messys” Sweepstakes
In May, The Dodo searched to find some of the messiest dogs and cats in America. With the support of Swiffer, we decided to host The Messys, our sweepstakes to find the most dirt-loving, paper-shredding pets we could. This year’s winner? (Drumroll, please.) Meet Tiger!
Tiger’s mom Allison Roussel is a true dog lover. “My dogs are my life, my life, my life,” she tells The Dodo. With a special spot in her heart for special-needs pets, Allison has a relatable problem: she can’t stop adopting more dogs. Already a mom to Duke (a daschund/yorkie she calls a “dorkie”) and Piper (a white-haired dachshund), Allison swore she wouldn’t get a third. But when she offered to drive a neighbor to Broward County Animal Care & Control, she spotted a tail walking into the shelter. “All I see is his little tushy being brought in,” she says, “and I had to have him.”
After some uncertainty (her neighbor originally put a reserve on Tiger before falling in love with another dog), Allison was able to adopt Tiger, a yorkie mix with some pomeranian in him. Luckily, he got along with her group. “My dogs can do no wrong,” she says.
That’s not to say Tiger isn’t messy. He is, after all, a sweepstakes winner. “If you’re not paying attention, he will shred cardboard, tissues, anything,” Allison says. “He figured out how to unroll toilet paper, too.” Plus, there are “tumbleweeds” of dog hair around the house. “We’re always Swiffering,” she says. Despite all that, she wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world. “I love all dogs, but certain dogs you just know will go down as great,” Allison says. “Tiger is one of the great ones.”
Allison has dreams of opening a dog rescue ranch of her own, and if her stories about Tiger, Duke, and Piper are any indication, she’d be perfect at it. “I broke up with somebody because of my dogs,” she admits. “I once had a dog who had to have an eye taken out, I did that before I fixed my own teeth.” She exemplifies the “pets come first” attitude we love at The Dodo, so we could not be happier that she was selected in our first-ever Messys (and is the recipient of a year’s worth of Swiffer Heavy Duty Pet products!) From the sound of things, she and Tiger are worthy winners.