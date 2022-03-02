6 Things An ER Vet Wants You To Know Before Adopting A Pet

The thought of becoming a pet parent is so exciting, especially when you picture yourself being smothered in kisses or snuggling a little fluff ball who’s absolutely obsessed with you.

But there are a lot of important things you should consider before adopting a pet, and vets have seen firsthand what happens when new pet parents are in the dark.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Kerri Nelson, medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group in Denver, to find out the six things she wished people knew before becoming pet parents.

1. Get pet insurance ASAP

“Emergency visits can be extraordinarily expensive, and the best way to be prepared for this is to get pet insurance,” Dr. Nelson told The Dodo.

(If you're looking for pet insurance, you’ll want to check out Fetch by The Dodo since it's something we’re really excited about and buy for our own pets.)

2. A crate shouldn’t be used for punishment

“Crating your dog is not a punishment, it is a very effective training tool,” Dr. Nelson said. “Leave them for just a few hours at a time. This creates a safe space for them and prevents them from getting into trash or ingesting foreign objects. Over time, you can give them more freedom.”

To make crate training nice and easy on your pup, make sure you keep his favorite toys and a few high-value treats inside so he can build positive associations and think of his crate as a safe space.

3. Grain-free food and fad diets are NOT good for most dogs

“This can actually cause a taurine deficiency and has been implicated in many cases of dilated cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Nelson said. “Dogs are omnivores and do need grains in their diets. Pet owners don't know this because the media and internet tell them different things, but I strongly encourage all pet owners to discuss any dietary changes with their veterinarian.”

In addition to grain-free food, you should also be cautious of fad diets.

“Raw diets are not all they are said to be, and they are not regulated by the FDA,” Dr. Nelson said. “They can be dangerous for pets, as uncooked meat can pose a risk of infections like salmonella (which could then be passed to you or your family member).”

4. A lot of dogs shouldn’t be off-leash (even at the dog park)

“Keep your dogs on a leash unless you have mastered their recall commands,” Dr. Nelson said. “Only let them off leash in safe, fenced-in areas. It is not worth it to let them off leash in a park and have them run in front of a vehicle or run up to another dog that might not be friendly.”

5. Don’t leave your dog in the car if it’s warm (even if you don’t think it’s too hot out)

“​​Do not ever leave your dog in a car when it is warm outside,” Dr. Nelson said. “Even temperatures of 70 degrees [Fahrenheit] can still get too hot for a dog inside a car with no ventilation, especially for brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds, such as bulldogs.”

6. It’s a much bigger commitment than you probably think

“Pets are a huge commitment when it comes to both money and time,” Dr. Nelson said. “In regards to money, it's not just about the initial adoption fee or what you pay the breeder. You also have to factor in their wellness visits for vaccines and preventative medicine, food, caretakers when you are out of town, potentially day care or dog walkers, and most importantly, unexpected veterinary bills.”

A pet doesn’t only require a lot of your money — he’s going to take up a ton of your time, too.

“Every dog will vary, but most dogs need walks at least twice a day to maintain fitness and for their mental health,” Dr. Nelson said. “When you go out of town or work long shifts, you need to have a plan in place for them.”

Are you still ready to adopt a dog? Visit petfinder.com to find one who's waiting for a great home!