What Can I Feed My Dog Or Cat On Thanksgiving? Pass the mashed potatoes please 🤤 🍽️

Thanksgiving is centered around one of the best things ever: FOOD! And while you’re already planning out your favorite holiday dishes for this year’s menu, you might be wondering if your dog or cat is allowed to get in on the action. To get some answers to this yummy question, The Dodo spoke to Dr. Lindsey E. Bullen, a board-certified veterinary nutritionist at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital in Cary, North Carolina, for some expert advice. “While Thanksgiving seems like a wonderful time to share with our beloved pets, there are some important things to keep in mind,” Dr. Bullen said.

Can all pets eat Thanksgiving dinner? According to Dr. Bullen, some pets can handle certain human treats — but not all can. “Pets with food allergies or dietary hypersensitivities should always stay on their prescribed food and not get anything else,” Dr. Bullen said. According to Dr. Bullen, some pets can handle certain human treats — but not all can. “Pets with food allergies or dietary hypersensitivities should always stay on their prescribed food and not get anything else,” Dr. Bullen said. Also, Dr. Bullen recommends that pets with any chronic disease, such as diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease or pancreatitis, should not eat any human foods without first discussing it with your veterinarian.

Keep tabs of your pet’s calorie intake “Another thing to consider are the calories associated with human foods,” Dr. Bullen said. “Human foods have variable quantities of calories associated with them; small volumes can be deceptive as mass does not always equate to calorie content.” “Another thing to consider are the calories associated with human foods,” Dr. Bullen said. “Human foods have variable quantities of calories associated with them; small volumes can be deceptive as mass does not always equate to calorie content.” “For example, just one tablespoon of peanut butter contains approximately 95 (kilo) calories, while one tablespoon of mashed potatoes contains approximately 17 kilocalories (kcals),” Dr. Bullen said. Whether it’s Thanksgiving or not, Dr. Bullen says that pets generally should not receive more than 10 percent of their daily calorie intake from treats.

Which foods are safe for my pet to eat on Thanksgiving? “Tolerance to human foods depends purely on the individual pet, however, the following could be considered ‘OK’ during Thanksgiving,” Dr. Bullen said. Turkey (meat only, cooked)

Plain mashed sweet potato

Plain mashed potato

Cranberry sauce

Pumpkin (but not pie) If you feed your pet turkey, just make sure you aren’t giving away drumsticks. “Tolerance to human foods depends purely on the individual pet, however, the following could be considered ‘OK’ during Thanksgiving,” Dr. Bullen said.If you feed your pet turkey, just make sure you aren’t giving away drumsticks. “Avoid feeding your pet bones or meats with bones attached, as it could result in fractured teeth and/or gastrointestinal tract obstruction (both of which can result in a serious pet emergency),” Dr. Bullen said.