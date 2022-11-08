The Cuddliest Thanksgiving Dog Sweaters Your Pup Can Wear To Dinner
Your dog should be dressed festively, too!
You may have your outfit all figured out for Thanksgiving day — but does your dog have something festive to wear, too?
If not, you may want to grab a Thanksgiving dog sweater for him to wear at dinner. We found some of the cutest sweaters out there for every type of dog personality. From funny turkey prints to chic cable knits, there’s something for everyone below!
The cutest Thanksgiving dog sweater choices your dog can wear this holiday
Here are some of our favorite picks.
If you have two dogs, you can pick up a two-pack of Thanksgiving sweaters from Pedgot. One sweater is orange and features a turkey wearing a Pilgrim hat with “Thanksgiving” embroidered at the top, and the other sweater is brown, has a polka-dot turkey on it and reads “Give thanks.” You can pick up this pack in sizes ranging from small to large.
You can’t go wrong with cable knit when the weather starts to cool. And because this cable knit turtleneck sweater is available in a gorgeous mustard color, this sweater is ideal for Thanksgiving day. It comes in either an extra-small size or in an extra-large.
This argyle-print dog sweater from KOOLTAIL is perfect for Thanksgiving thanks to its pumpkin pie-inspired color palette. It’s a turtleneck style that can slip on easily over your dog’s head and comes in sizes ranging from extra-small through large.
The Thanksgiving dog sweater from YUEPET looks handmade because the “Happy Thanksgiving” turkey motif is actually knitted into the sweater rather than embroidered on top. It comes in sizes to fit all kinds of dogs and is made with a soft acrylic yarn that can be machine washed.
Is that a turkey silhouette in the patterning of this cream-colored sweater? No, it’s Mickey Mouse! This subtle yet adorable Disney sweater features beautiful fall colors and a classy southwest print that your dog can wear on Thanksgiving and throughout autumn.
If only this sweater came in human sizes! The color block sweater from Fitwarm comes in a gorgeous orange-and-green color palette your dog can rock all fall season long. The sweater also comes in a huge variety of sizes ranging from XS up through 2XL.
Dressed to impress in one of these sweaters, your dog will be super cozy on Thanksgiving day and ready to snack on a few table scraps! And if he’s not into wearing sweaters, check out these festive Thanksgiving bananas.