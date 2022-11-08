The Cuddliest Thanksgiving Dog Sweaters Your Pup Can Wear To Dinner

You may have your outfit all figured out for Thanksgiving day — but does your dog have something festive to wear, too?

If not, you may want to grab a Thanksgiving dog sweater for him to wear at dinner. We found some of the cutest sweaters out there for every type of dog personality. From funny turkey prints to chic cable knits, there’s something for everyone below!

The cutest Thanksgiving dog sweater choices your dog can wear this holiday

Here are some of our favorite picks.