The Most Adorable Thanksgiving Dog Collars Your Pup Will Be Thankful For

If you want a fun way to get your dog in the Thanksgiving spirit, but he’s not a fan of dressing up in shirts or sweaters, then picking up a themed Thanksgiving dog collar is a great, subtle alternative.

From turkey prints to leaf patterns, we found some of the more adorable Thanksgiving dog collars available to buy ahead of the holiday. So your dog will be dressed to impress when it comes time to sit down for dinner.

The cutest Thanksgiving dog collar options your pup can wear

Here are our favorite Thanksgiving collar picks.