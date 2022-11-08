The Most Adorable Thanksgiving Dog Collars Your Pup Will Be Thankful For
So many cute prints and patterns.
If you want a fun way to get your dog in the Thanksgiving spirit, but he’s not a fan of dressing up in shirts or sweaters, then picking up a themed Thanksgiving dog collar is a great, subtle alternative.
From turkey prints to leaf patterns, we found some of the more adorable Thanksgiving dog collars available to buy ahead of the holiday. So your dog will be dressed to impress when it comes time to sit down for dinner.
The cutest Thanksgiving dog collar options your pup can wear
Here are our favorite Thanksgiving collar picks.
This collar from Frisco has “Happy Thanksgiving” written all over it so your dog can spread well wishes with every tail wag and bark. It’s also dotted with leaves and turkeys and comes in sizes ranging from extra-small to large.
The Thanksgiving collar from Blueberry Pet comes with a felt fall leaf that can be added for a little extra decor! The collar has a turkey motif done in reds, browns and mustard, and comes in sizes small through large.
This cute collar from Frisco is covered in fall leaves and is perfect for Thanksgiving day as well as the entire fall season! It comes in a medium size (it’ll fit dogs with necks measuring 14 to 20 inches) and has a soft gray background that makes the colorful leaves pop.
If you’re not looking for a collar that necessarily screams “Thanksgiving,” the plaid collar from Elegant Little Tail is the perfect fit. It’s available in sizes ranging from extra-small through extra-large and comes with a matching brown, orange and white bow that can easily be slid on and off the collar.
Pumpkins, corn and turkey are the stars of the show on this Thanksgiving collar from Rhea Rose. This collar comes in sizes small through large and features a sturdy buckle and metal D ring for attaching a leash.
The bold print on the Limeloot Thanksgiving dog collar really shows your dog is ready to turkey trot and chow down on Thanksgiving goodies. It features a bright orange color, dotted with turkeys wearing pilgrim hats, and comes in sizes small through large.
Just meant for decoration, the Midlee Thanksgiving decorative collar is a show-stopper. It features various colored ribbons and pom-poms and can easily be slipped on over your dog’s head. You can pick one up in a size small, medium, large or extra-large.
And if your dog doesn’t mind wearing something a bit more flashy than just a collar, check out these Thanksgiving dog bandanas and full Thanksgiving dog outfits here!