The Cutest Thanksgiving Dog Bandanas Your Pup Can Wear To Dinner
From turkey prints to plaids!
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — does your dog have something to wear?
If your pup loves to be on theme for holidays and seasons but doesn’t love dressing up in full outfits or sweaters, then you’re going to want to add a Thanksgiving dog bandana to his wardrobe ASAP. From cutesy turkey prints to stunning plaids, there’s a bandana to fit every dog’s personality.
So before you buy all the ingredients to make your Thanksgiving meal, get your priorities straight and make sure your BFF is ready to show up runway-ready to dinner with the perfect Thanksgiving dog bandana!
The most stylish Thanksgiving dog bandana options you can buy
Here are some of our favorite finds.
Everyone will know your dog’s job description when he shows up to Thanksgiving dinner wearing this “Turkey Taster” bandana from PICKUPIK. It’s made with machine-washable, thick cotton material, so your dog can get as messy as he needs to without ruining his outfit.
This pack of two bandanas from Realeaf is perfect for families with two dogs, or for a dog who may like a quick change on Thanksgiving day! You can pick up this pair in one of three sizes, and because they’re both a basic plaid, your pup can wear these bandanas all season long.
Pick up a pack of three Thanksgiving dog bandanas from Native Pup. Each bandana (available in both small and large sizes) has a stylish and funny Thanksgiving-themed print.
This turkey-covered bandana from Frisco can be personalized with your pup’s name written in one of five fonts. The print features a funny “gobble gobble” logo with pictures of turkeys wearing Pilgrim hats, leaves, acorns and pieces of pumpkin pie.
Available in both small and large sizes, the Thanksgiving dog bandana from KZHAREEN comes in four different Thanksgiving-themed prints. Each is made from soft, breathable cotton that’s just as comfy to wear as it is fashionable!
You usually wouldn’t think of blue and yellow being fall colors, but this plaid bandana from Frisco is definitely autumnal despite the color scheme! This bandana comes in two sizes and has fringe at the edge, making it look more like a fall scarf than a standard dog bandana.
While you’re shopping for a Thanksgiving bandana, you may want to pick up a pack of bandanas for every fall and winter holiday! This pack from ADOGGYGO comes with plaid bandanas for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as a generic winter bandana so your pup will have something to wear throughout all the chilly months!
All dressed up in his dog bandana, your pup will be more than ready to partake in more than a few Thanksgiving taste tests — pass the carrots and green beans!