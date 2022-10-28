The Cutest Thanksgiving Dog Bandanas Your Pup Can Wear To Dinner

Thanksgiving is right around the corner — does your dog have something to wear?

If your pup loves to be on theme for holidays and seasons but doesn’t love dressing up in full outfits or sweaters, then you’re going to want to add a Thanksgiving dog bandana to his wardrobe ASAP. From cutesy turkey prints to stunning plaids, there’s a bandana to fit every dog’s personality.

So before you buy all the ingredients to make your Thanksgiving meal, get your priorities straight and make sure your BFF is ready to show up runway-ready to dinner with the perfect Thanksgiving dog bandana!

The most stylish Thanksgiving dog bandana options you can buy

Here are some of our favorite finds.