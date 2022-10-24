7 Thanksgiving Cat Outfits For Cats Who Don't Mind Dressing Up

If your cat enjoys dressing up for special occasions, then Thanksgiving is definitely a time to let her passion for fashion shine. There are a bunch of cute cat Thanksgiving outfits your BFF can shake her tail feather in this holiday — so after you’re done choosing the perfect plaid to wear to dinner, you can dress your cat in something cute to match.

From simple bandanas to full-on dresses, we found a handful of fun Thanksgiving cat outfit choices for every personality. Even if your cat won’t tolerate a full outfit, there’s something on here that she may be more likely to put up with for a picture. But keep in mind that you should never force your cat into wearing something she’s clearly not comfortable in.

But if your cat has a history of loving the limelight in a costume, then these cute outfits will definitely make her the star of the show at your Thanksgiving gathering this year.