10 Of The Best Dog Sweaters From Target
Keep your dog warm and cute 🐶
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
When the temperature starts to drop, you want to keep your dog warm on your daily walks (because even with all that fur, dogs get cold just like people). But on those in-between fall days, sometimes your pup doesn’t need a big jacket — just a cute dog sweater to throw on.
But with so many dog sweaters out there, it can be hard to decide what to buy and even harder to find the perfect jacket that’s stylish, affordable and good enough quality to last your dog for a while.
Fortunately, Target has tons of dog sweaters that fit that description — and to help you out, The Dodo rounded up 10 of Target’s cutest dog sweaters.
This magical sweater makes your dog look like a unicorn! It’s double-knit with a hood and has a buttonhole in the back to let you easily hook your dog’s leash through to his harness.
This is a cute, 100 percent cotton hooded sweatshirt that your dog can lounge around in with you while you’re working from home. The sweater is machine-washable, and the hood has adjustable strings to get the perfect fit.
To prep for football season, dress up your pup in this double-knit turtleneck football sweater. He’ll look just like a football, so just be sure to keep him away from any scrimmages.
If you love to match your dog, try this cute dog sweater that looks just like he’s wearing a tiny flannel and sweater! It’s a pullover so you can easily dress your pup and has faux buttons on the back for a realistic look.
You can dress your dog in this lion sweater and reenact the “Lion King” Pride Rock scene. It has a hood to keep your pup warm and an opening in the back so you can attach his leash to his collar or harness.
This multicolor striped sweater is the perfect choice for a preppy pup. It’s a ribbed mock turtleneck with a pullover design for easy dressing, and is made with a durable acrylic-nylon blend.
If your dog has a more classic style, go for this cable-knit turtleneck sweater. It has a panel under your dog’s belly so it stretches to fit perfectly, and the turtleneck will keep your dog nice and warm.
This sherpa quarter-zip dog sweater will keep your dog extra warm, and it comes in a bunch of colors and patterns to choose from!
If you’re into vintage ’50s style, this cute varsity cardigan sweater is for you. It even has an embroidered pocket on the side, and it’s double-knit to keep your pup nice and warm.
In case you just can’t pick between a sweater or a dress, this two-in-one sweater dress is the perfect combo! It also has a turtleneck, so your dog will stay toasty, and a leash opening in the back.