10 Of The Best Dog Sweaters From Target

When the temperature starts to drop, you want to keep your dog warm on your daily walks (because even with all that fur, dogs get cold just like people). But on those in-between fall days, sometimes your pup doesn’t need a big jacket — just a cute dog sweater to throw on.

But with so many dog sweaters out there, it can be hard to decide what to buy and even harder to find the perfect jacket that’s stylish, affordable and good enough quality to last your dog for a while.

Fortunately, Target has tons of dog sweaters that fit that description — and to help you out, The Dodo rounded up 10 of Target’s cutest dog sweaters.