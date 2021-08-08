The Kid's Starter Guide To Taking Care Of A Dog

Yay! Your parents finally gave in and said it’s time to get a dog — how exciting! To get ready for the arrival of your new pup, you’ll want to prepare and learn the dos and don'ts of taking care of a dog for kids, and luckily, The Dodo is here to help you out.

The Dodo talked to two veterinarians — Dr. Lesa Staubus and Dr. Shian Simms — about how to take the best care of your new BFF.

How do I pet a dog?

First, you always want to make sure that a dog actually wants to be petted — even if he’s your own dog! Let him come to you first, and when he does, let him smell your hand so he knows he can trust you before you dive in. Otherwise, the pup could get mad or anxious.

“Petting a dog head-to-tail on the back is best,” Dr. Simms said. “Until you know the animal very well, it’s best to avoid the mouth, paws and belly.” Once you both warm up to each other, you can try to find the dog’s “sweet spot,” or his favorite place to be pet, which is sometimes on his belly or right above the base of his tail. Just be gentle with your pup at first while you figure out what spots he likes best.

Also, be aware that some pups don’t enjoy having certain spots touched — one dog might not like having his head touched, while another might not love belly rubs, or having his tail or ears touched. So always go into a petting session with a gentle stroke down the back first before you try out other petting methods.

“Dogs and cats talk with their bodies, and children need to be detectives and decode the animal’s body language,” Dr. Simms said. “Watch the animal’s body language and ask yourself: Does its body feel tense? Is the dog giving you the side eye? If the answer to these questions is yes, these are all messages from the animal that they need a break.”

How do I play with a dog?

“Dogs need to play to stimulate their minds and bodies just like you do,” Dr. Staubus told The Dodo. “If they enjoy toys, games of fetch or tug-of-war are wonderful ways to engage with your pet. Allowing them to get frisky and playful with these games helps them understand the limits of play and when they need to be more calm.”

She recommended that you choose toys that are strong enough to withstand play and won’t break apart into small pieces that your dog could swallow or choke on. “Controlling access to the toys, and not letting them have them at all times, can help increase the power of that toy as a training tool,” Dr. Staubus added.

In other words, if your dog plays with the same toy every day, he might get bored!

How do I walk a dog?

Before you head out on your first walk with your dog, make sure he has a well-fitting harness and a good sturdy leash. If you have a big dog, you’ll want to bring an adult with you to make sure your pup doesn’t pull you over if he runs after something.

Also, bring poop bags! You need to pick up after your dog when he does his business — it sounds gross, but it’s not that bad. You’ll be doing your neighbors a big favor!

How do I feed a dog?

“Feeding your new dog is not only important for its nutrition and health, but also to help it build a positive bond with you,” Dr. Staubus said. “There are so many different types of dog food available that it can be very overwhelming, and the advice of your veterinarian can help you sort through all the possible choices. Food should be appropriate for [your dog’s] lifecycle whether that is a puppy, adult or older dog, as just like us their nutritional needs change through their lives.”

Dr. Simms added, “It is best to feed your dog according to the feeding chart on the bag and it’s important to consult with your veterinarian.”

Your vet can help you figure out how much and how often to feed your dog to make sure he stays healthy, as well as what type of food is best for him.

“Puppies should be fed several times a day as they can burn through their energy quickly, while older dogs do well being fed twice a day,” Dr. Staubus added. “It’s important to feed them plenty to be in good physical condition, but excessive food is extremely harmful to them as the extra weight leads to problems with their joints and bone structure, as well as with their internal organs.”

She continued, “You will know you are giving the right amount of food when your pet is in lean and athletic condition, with no bones showing along their back and rib cage, but no excessive weight hiding the shape of their muscles.”

And when you feed your dog, make sure you’re using clean food bowls and that you’re leaving them to eat in peace — some dogs can get aggressive if they think their food is about to be stolen from them. Also, keep a fresh bowl of water available for your dog to drink out of at all times of the day.

How do I give my dog a treat?

“By placing a nugget of dry food in your closed hand, it can be offered at nose level to the dog,” Dr. Staubus said. “Only open your hand when the dog is polite and not trying too aggressively to get it out of your hand. This is the manner in which you should give all hand-delivered food to your pet to ensure they don’t become nippy and try to snatch it out of your fingers, which can be very dangerous.”

She added, “It is great fun to see the focus develop on your dog as they learn that you are the source of tasty food, and the most interesting thing in their environment.” And using their own dry kibble instead of treats can cut down on calorie intake if your dog is on the heavier side.

How do I groom a dog?

“The proper way to groom a dog is with a brush from head to tail,” Dr. Simms said.

If your pup needs a bath, try to make it a stress-free experience for him. “Bathing with dog-safe products with room temperature water will help keep them clean and shouldn’t be needed very often,” Dr. Staubus noted. “Frequent brushing will help avoid painful mats and help reduce excessive hair in the household, which usually helps keep the whole family happy.”

And you’ll want to pay attention to your dog’s teeth, too. With a parent’s help, you can start brushing his teeth with dog-safe toothpaste to make the process fun and easy for both you and him.

How do I prevent parasites on a dog?

Flea and tick prevention is super important to keep both you and your dog safe and healthy. Luckily, there are many treatments out there that will keep parasites from using your dog as a host.

“You should consult with your veterinarian regarding parasites,” Dr. Simms said. “After 6 months of age, cats and dogs should get monthly preventatives for heartworm, fleas and ticks.”

Dr. Staubus added, “Fleas and ticks can be prevented with a large variety of products, many of which are given monthly and simply applied to the skin.” Your vet will also want to give your dog heartworm prevention medicines and other treatments to avoid pests. “Your veterinarian will guide you on what is best for your dog to help keep them safe,” Dr. Staubus said.

Now that you’ve got the basics down, you’re ready to become the best friend you can be to your new best friend. “You should do everything in your power to become the world’s top expert on your dog,” Dr. Staubus told The Dodo. Learn all about what nutritious foods you can feed him, how you can best train him, and spend good, quality time bonding with him. And then you’ll have a best friend for life!