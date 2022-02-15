These Things Might Mean Your Dog Has A Parasite

If your dog has a parasite, you definitely want to know ASAP so you can get it out of his system.

But it’s actually not that easy to spot symptoms of parasitic infections in dogs. A lot of the time, there aren’t any signs you can actually see for yourself, and if there are, they could easily be mistaken for so many other things — or it could mean the infection has gotten pretty serious.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Megan Teiber, a veterinarian with Indian Prairie Animal Hospital in Aurora, Illinois, and veterinary contributor at Savvy Doggo, to find out everything you need to know about the symptoms of parasites in dogs.

JUMP TO: Heartworm symptoms in dogs | Hookworm symptoms in dogs | Tapeworm symptoms in dogs | Dog parasite treatment

What are the symptoms of parasites in dogs?

Since there are so many different ways parasites (aka organisms that survive through a host) could infect your pup, there are a bunch of different ways symptoms of an infection could present.

“Parasites are all different and can affect various organ systems, so they don't all share common presenting symptoms,” Dr. Teiber told The Dodo. “They could all potentially cause general symptoms such as lethargy, poor weight gain or a poor appetite, but most non-parasitic diseases can cause these vague signs as well.”

In fact, a lot of parasitic infections won’t result in any visible symptoms in your dog, which makes it even harder to tell if he has an infection.

“Many parasites won't actually cause any obvious symptoms at all, especially early on in the disease, so routine testing is recommended to check for parasitic infestations in dogs,” Dr. Teiber said.

So instead of trying to look for universal signs of a parasitic infection, you should know how to identify the symptoms of specific parasitic infections.

The most common parasites that can infect dogs include heartworm, hookworm and tapeworm.

“[Heartworm, hookworm and tapeworm] are not very similar because they affect different organ systems and therefore cause different symptoms,” Dr. Teiber said.