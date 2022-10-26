The Best Superhero Dog Costumes For Halloween

Like superheroes, dogs are always there for us when we need them. So, what could be a more fitting Halloween costume for your pet than your favorite superhero? From Batman to Wonder Woman, superhero costumes exist for every kind of dog.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the nine best dog superhero costume options for Halloween. As always, make sure to double-check your pet’s measurements against the costume’s size chart before ordering since some costumes may run smaller or larger than you might expect.