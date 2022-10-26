The Best Superhero Dog Costumes For Halloween
Will your dog be Batman or Wonder Woman?
Like superheroes, dogs are always there for us when we need them. So, what could be a more fitting Halloween costume for your pet than your favorite superhero? From Batman to Wonder Woman, superhero costumes exist for every kind of dog.
That’s why we’ve rounded up the nine best dog superhero costume options for Halloween. As always, make sure to double-check your pet’s measurements against the costume’s size chart before ordering since some costumes may run smaller or larger than you might expect.
The best superhero dog costume options for Halloween 2022
Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of our time, so an officially licensed Caped Crusader costume is an obvious choice for DC Universe fans. Not only does this costume come with a cape and is secured with a Velcro strap around the belly that doubles as Batman’s belt, it’s also available in four sizes to fit a range of dogs.
It’s not easy to find a costume that features an iconic superhero and is easy for your dog to move around in, but that’s exactly what you get with this Superman harness costume. It fits just like a regular harness with a double clip in the back to attach a leash. And, of course, what Superman costume would be complete without Clark Kent’s iconic red cape?
Who says superheroes can’t also be stylish? This adorable and officially licensed Supergirl dress is made with eye-catching blue and red shiny fabric with a gold band at the waist. With the logo prominently displayed on the back, there will be no question of who your dog is dressed up as this Halloween.
If you’d prefer a more modern-day Batman look, this officially licensed dog costume is inspired by the 2022 film “The Batman,” so it’s a very timely costume for this year. The intricate getup consists of a headpiece, chest piece, arm guards and a cape, so you’ll want to ensure your dog is comfortable dressing up in clothes before attempting this costume.
If your pet is ready to travel through time to save the world with her superhero powers, this Wonder Woman costume is the right choice. Available in six sizes, the lightweight red and blue dress comes with Wonder Woman’s signature crown as an optional headpiece.
Made of soft, itch-free polyester fabric, this Captain America dog costume doubles as a comfortable hoodie that will keep your pet warm on a chilly Halloween evening. It’s also designed with a hole on the back of the hoodie for a leash.
Dress up your dog as one of Batman’s sidekicks with this shiny black and yellow Batgirl outfit. Even without wearing the matching bat ear headpiece, your dog will look adorable on Halloween.
Black Panther fans, this one's for you. This officially licensed costume, available in three sizes, features a step-in shirt and headpiece that will transform your dog into the Wakanda superhero.
For the dog who wants to enjoy a walk or two (or go trick-or-treating) while wearing his costume, this low-key Iron Man-themed mesh harness and leash set is the perfect option. Featuring the superhero’s face emblazoned on the back of the harness and his signature red and yellow colors, this costume allows your pet to strut around the neighborhood easily identifiable as Tony Stark.
Looking for more Halloween costume inspiration? Take a look at our favorite picks for dog costumes, from classic to trendy.