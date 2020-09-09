Give Your Pup The Best Summer Ever With These Heat-Friendly Treats

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Looking to help your pup beat the summer heat in a fun (and maybe even totally delicious) way?

While dogs love any sort of treat or toy, summer's the perfect time to switch it up and get creative about how you're spoiling them — after all, if you get ice pops and pool toys, they should get some fun summer treats too!

The Dodo rounded up some of the best summer-themed treats and toys — some are just cold and some are yummy, but all of them will make your dog give you that adorable "one more taste?" or “five more minutes?” look.

Pooch Creamery Peanut Butter Flavor Ice Cream Mix Dog Treat

Price: $5.99