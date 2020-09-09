Give Your Pup The Best Summer Ever With These Heat-Friendly Treats
So refreshing!
Looking to help your pup beat the summer heat in a fun (and maybe even totally delicious) way?
While dogs love any sort of treat or toy, summer's the perfect time to switch it up and get creative about how you're spoiling them — after all, if you get ice pops and pool toys, they should get some fun summer treats too!
The Dodo rounded up some of the best summer-themed treats and toys — some are just cold and some are yummy, but all of them will make your dog give you that adorable "one more taste?" or “five more minutes?” look.
Pooch Creamery Peanut Butter Flavor Ice Cream Mix Dog Treat
Why You’ll Love It: This is an ice cream MIX. Yeah — cool, right? When a super hot day is in the forecast, just mix it up with some water and pop it in the freezer. You’ll have perfectly chilled, creamy ice cream ready for your pup to devour by the pool.
Cozihom Dog Paw & Bone Shaped 2 in 1 Silicone Molds
Why You’ll Love It: If you’re a DIY lover, these molds are perfect for whipping up some homemade frozen summer treats. Need a recipe idea? Try these mouthwatering watermelon dog treats.
White Paw Dog Toy
Why You’ll Love It: If you’re going to enjoy some White Claws by the pool, why not let your pup join in on the fun? It’s cute, fun — and it has a built-in squeaker.
Bone Bons Summer Dog Treats
Why You’ll Love It: Not only are these crazy cute, but they’re made with ingredients that you’d eat yourself!
Yogurt Banana & Peanut Butter Dog Treat
Why You’ll Love It: These frozen treats are super delicious, and they’re also amazing for their gut health. With prebiotics and digestive enzymes, you can feel good knowing this treat goes the extra mile.
PetSafe Chilly Penguin Freezable Treat Holding Dog Toy
Why You’ll Love It: Cool your pup down for hours while he has a blast getting his treats out of this adorably chilly penguin. You can put whatever you want inside — whether you’re freezing peanut butter, yogurt or even plain water — and pop it in the freezer overnight.
Wüfers Handmade Hand-Decorated Dog Treats Cookies Box
Why You’ll Love It: If you’re looking for summer treats that look the part, these are for you. This treat box is piled high with hand-decorated cookies made from locally sourced ingredients.