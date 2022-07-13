There’s Been A Recall On Stormberg Foods Dog Chicken Strips and Crisps

You can find the codes and expiration date on the back of the package.

These are all the treats that have been recalled :

The products being recalled were distributed between June 8, 2022, and June 22, 2022, nationwide to stores and directly to consumers online.

There’s been a recall on a few Stormberg Foods treat brands: Beg & Barker, Billo’s Best Friend and Green Coast Pets. If you recently bought any products from these brands or fed them to your pup, here’s what you need to know about the recall.

Why is the food being recalled?

A sample of these treats tested positive for salmonella. The company is still investigating the cause of the contamination, and there haven’t been any reports of illness at the time of writing.

Signs of salmonella poisoning in dogs

If your dog ate any of these products, look out for these symptoms of salmonella poisoning:

Vomiting

Diarrhea (may contain blood or mucus)

Decreased appetite

Lethargy

Dehydration

Fever

Take your pup to the vet right away if he starts showing any of these symptoms.

It’s important to keep in mind that while some dogs may not have any symptoms, they can still infect other people and pets. So as a precaution, pet parents who have fed their pups this food should be extra careful about washing their hands after picking up their dogs’ poop.

People can also contract salmonella from not washing their hands after touching contaminated products or surfaces that the treats touched.

Certain people are at higher risk for getting sick, including children, the elderly and people with a compromised immune system. Contact your doctor if you notice these signs of poisoning: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.

What to do next

If you bought any of these products, email stormbergship@gmail.com with the product information. They’ll let you know how to return or dispose of the product.

For any other questions, you can call customer service at 919-947-6011, Monday through Saturday from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EST).