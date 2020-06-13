Help! My Puppy Won't Stop Biting And Nipping Me

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing cuter than watching a little puppy figuring out how to play. But there’s one thing that comes with all that adorableness that's much less cute — the puppy biting phase.

While it’s completely normal for puppies to bite, nip or mouth everything around them as they figure out the world, it’s a behavior you should train them out of early (those razor-sharp baby teeth are no joke).

Luckily, this phase will pass quickly once you teach her some better ways to get her energy out.

Why you should train your puppy not to bite

“If nipping or mouthing behavior is allowed to continue, it can become more dangerous as they become larger, and can also lead to more aggressive and concerning behaviors down the road,” Dr. Meghan Carlton, a veterinarian at DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital in Portland, Oregon, told The Dodo.

So while you might be tempted to laugh or shrug it off when she’s little, nipping the nipping phase as soon as it begins will make sure she grows up to be a polite and happy pup.

How to stop your puppy from nipping

According to Dr. Carlton, it’s important to provide your puppy with lots of different toys to safely chew on. Doing this will help her learn to mouth things in a safe and gentle way.

“Be wary that puppies are also notorious for eating things, which can lead to surgical emergencies if they become stuck in the intestinal tract — so only providing toys that are large enough that they cannot swallow, and sturdy enough that they cannot destroy, is vitally important,” Dr. Carlton said.