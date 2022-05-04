Best Star Wars Names For Your New Pup

Calling all new dog parents who just happen to be Star Wars fans! If you’re debating names for your new pet and think a little assistance from the Force might help, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found the 14 best Star Wars dog names.

Ever heard about the connection between dogs and “Star Wars”? During pre-production for the film, director George Lucas had an Alaskan malamute as a pet. Known for being committed and loyal to his owner, the dog, named Indiana, inspired Lucas to create Chewbacca as a sidekick for Han Solo.

“I had an Alaskan malamute when I was writing [“Star Wars”]. A very sweet dog, she would always sit next to me when I was writing,” Lucas once said in an interview. “And when I'd drive around, she'd sit in the front seat … Having her with me all the time inspired me to give Han Solo a sidekick who was like a big, furry dog."

Man’s best friend and Chewbacca have a lot in common, but there are distinct personality traits of many Star Wars characters that could be a good fit for your new pup. Or as Yoda would say, “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

Best Star Wars dog names to fit your new pet’s personality

Princess Leia

One of the most beloved characters in “Star Wars”, not only is Princess Leia royalty, but she’s also a natural born leader. Fiercely loyal to family and values, she expects the same of everyone around her. And she’s willing to put aside her own needs for the good of others. Leia is the perfect name for a pup who holds her head up high and is loyal to her family above all else.

Han Solo

New pup tearing up the house? The character Han Solo is known to be impulsive and push boundaries, too, even if it leads him to do crazy and hazardous things. That being said, he’s one of just a few humans who’s friends with a Wookiee, and he’s always willing to help when needed.

Luke Skywalker

Another integral character to “Star Wars”, Luke Skywalker is loyal to his family and friends, and always wants to do the right thing. Although Luke toys with the dark side, he never lets it take over because he knows right from wrong. In tune with the Force, Luke is a great name for a sensitive pup who enjoys just taking in the world around him. Sky and Walker make great names, too!

Chewbacca or “Chewie”

Is your dog particularly hairy? That’s not the only reason Chewbacca, or Chewie, would make a great dog name (although it’s a good one). Always helping others, always loyal to his friends, Chewbacca is the ultimate sidekick and copilot. And if your pup likes to ride in the front seat, then it’s all the more fitting!

Wookiee

As Chewbacca is a Wookiee, all of the above Chewie traits apply here. Plus, Wookiee is just a fun name for a dog, right? Large, hairy and loyal dogs, you heard it here first.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Always one to strive for balance and order, Obi-Wan Kenobi is comfortable with people but doesn’t mind being on his own, either. He’s a mentor and friend, and ultimately sacrifices himself in order to save Luke, Leia and the crew. We like this name for a dog who may seem aloof and appreciates his own space, but who always knows where his dog parent is and what they’re up to. Obi, for short, or Kenobi work great here.

Jedi

The Jedi code is simple: Not ones to seek adventure, Jedis are passive, calm and at peace with the world around them — and to get upset would only lead them to the dark side. Bringing a chill senior dog home who knows right from wrong? The name Jedi will be the perfect homage to Star Wars.

Vader

Undoubtedly one of the most popular villains in movie history, maybe Darth Vader is just misunderstood? Perhaps he was good once, a long (long) time ago? And Luke, ever loyal, never gave up on his father (we’re guessing this isn’t a spoiler alert). If you know deep down that there’s some good in your misbehaving dog (and there is), then Darth Vader, or Vader, might make a fitting name.

Rey

A fan favorite, Rey is dutiful, practical and stubborn. Since dogs can absolutely be both dutiful and stubborn when they want something, Rey would probably work for a variety of pups. Rey is always trying to figure out where she belongs, but that’s one problem your dog won’t need to worry about.

R2-D2 or “Artoo”

This blue and white droid is synonymous with Star Wars. Highly intelligent, this little guy just wants to do what’s right. A problem solver and people person, Artoo would make a fitting name for a smart little dog who loves to hang out with his family.

Ewok

Bringing a sturdy and furry little pup home soon? Ewoks have some physical characteristics similar to dogs which might make the most sense for a comparison, but they’re also known to be curious and smart. And while willing to put up a fight and defend themselves if necessary, they’re awfully cute, too, right?

Anakin

See Darth Vader above, as the same applies for his younger self. If you know deep down that there’s some good in your misbehaving dog (and there is), then Anakin might make the perfect name for him.

Stormtrooper

Stormtroopers are loyal and follow instructions well, and they never ask questions. While Stormtroopers are ultimately the bad guys that represent the Empire, if you simply think their outfits are cool and you like their positive traits of loyalty and obedience, both Storm and Trooper would make solid names for your new pup.

Yoda

Is your new pup filled with an inner peace that you just can’t put your finger on? Closely resembles a wise old man? If your new pup embodies a Zen-like quality, you may have a Yoda on your hands.

All right, Star Wars fans. Think one of these character names will fit your new pup? May the Force be with you in your decision!