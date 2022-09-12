These Star Wars Dog Costumes Are Out Of This World

If you’ve seen all the prequels, studied the lore and binged “The Mandalorian” (and your pup is a fan of the franchise, too), celebrating your shared love of all things Star Wars”is definitely the move — even on Halloween.

We found some of the best Star Wars dog costume options you can buy so your group Halloween costume this year will be the best ever. From Yoda outfits to Chewbacca vests and even deep-cut costumes like an AT-AT Imperial Walker getup (yes, that’s real!), you’ll find the perfect Star Wars costume for your dog to wear come Halloween night.

Remember, if your dog isn’t feeling a costume this year, don’t force it! Some dogs are much more tolerant of costumes than others, so if your pup seems uncomfortable, then a costume may not be for him.

10 Star Wars dog costume options that are totally out of this world

