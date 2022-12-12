The Best Squeaky Toys For Dogs Who Can’t Get Enough Of That Sound
Prepare for new squeaks!
For some dogs, a toy simply won’t cut it unless there’s at least one squeaker inside. There’s just something about that high-pitched eeek! that drives dogs wild. And if your dog is a squeak freak, then you definitely need to check out this list of the best squeaky toys for dogs you can buy.
From soft and cuddly plushies and fetch balls to fluff-free toys that have up to 16 squeakers (yes, you read that right), your dog is bound to have a blast. And you may want to invest in a good pair of earmuffs for yourself because the squeaks are about to be off the charts.
The best squeaky toys for dogs who can’t get enough squeak in their lives
Here are a few must-have squeaky toys.
Dogs who love the thrill of puzzle games and squeaky plushies will love the Frisco Volcano Hide & Seek toy. Stuff the tiny T. rexes into the volcano and let your dog get to work. Each T. rex has a squeaker inside, so your pup will go crazy trying to find them all.
If your dog loves chewing as much as he loves the sound of squeaky toys, then the stuffingless red fox toy from The Dodo’s collection at Walmart is a win. It’s stuffed with a crinkly filling rather than plush and is made with a super durable ballistic nylon material that holds up a lot longer than regular plush toys.
The Outward Hound Squeaker Matz Gator is perfect for that pup who likes to play, but loves to be a bit lazy while doing so since he can roll around on it. The extra-large plush alligator is stuffed with minimal stuffing, and each of the gator’s 16 sections has a squeaker. Your dog can also tug, shake and gently chew to his heart’s content!
As if a squeaker isn’t enough to get your dog interested in playing with a toy, this chew ball from Playology is peanut butter scented! As your dog chews this toy, more scent will be released, and the peanut butter scent will stick around on the ball for six months to keep your dog entertained. It also squeaks, floats and bounces for all kinds of playing.
Great for smaller dogs who love to chew on squeaky toys, the Hartz Frisky Frolic squeaky toy is covered in rugged latex nubs that make your dog’s chewing experience so much more fun. He’ll love the way this toy feels on his gums, and the squeaker will keep him coming back for more.
The Lambchop plush dog toy from Multipet is one of the best-selling toys on Amazon. It has over 31,000 five-star reviews from pet parents who say their pups cannot get enough of this squeaky plush toy. While it appears like your standard plush squeaky at first, don’t be fooled — dogs just love everything about Lambchop.
Each of the six segmented parts of Betsey The Ladybug from ZippyPaws has a large squeaker in it, so wherever your dog chews, she squeaks! And no need to stress about mess — Betsey isn’t stuffed with plush filling, making her great for dogs who sometimes shred their toys.
Available in three different sizes, the ChuckIt! Ultra Ball is the ideal fetch ball that comes with a squeaker inside. It’s designed to have a high bounce, and it also floats on water, making it a great toy to take to the beach and play fetch with.
If your dog loves that fluffy plush toy feel but can’t be trusted to keep the plush filling inside, then the squeaky ball from Mighty Toys may be a perfect alternative. It’s a super soft and squishy ball that’s covered with fleece and features two squeakers but doesn’t have any plush inside. Instead, it’s filled with multiple layers of durable material that keeps the ball ball-shaped.
Prepare to be inundated with all kinds of new squeaks (which is really just the sound of your dog thanking you)!