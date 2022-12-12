The Best Squeaky Toys For Dogs Who Can’t Get Enough Of That Sound

For some dogs, a toy simply won’t cut it unless there’s at least one squeaker inside. There’s just something about that high-pitched eeek! that drives dogs wild. And if your dog is a squeak freak, then you definitely need to check out this list of the best squeaky toys for dogs you can buy.

From soft and cuddly plushies and fetch balls to fluff-free toys that have up to 16 squeakers (yes, you read that right), your dog is bound to have a blast. And you may want to invest in a good pair of earmuffs for yourself because the squeaks are about to be off the charts.

The best squeaky toys for dogs who can’t get enough squeak in their lives

Here are a few must-have squeaky toys.