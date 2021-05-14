2 min read

6 Spill-Proof Dog Bowls For The Sloppiest Pups

No more wet socks (or car seats) 💦🧦

Published on 5/14/2021

Does your dog get very … enthusiastic when he drinks water?

Every time he dives his head into his bowl, water starts splashing, sloshing and dripping all over the place — and you’re left with puddles all over the floor and wet socks on your feet.

Luckily, there are actually dog water bowls designed to be spill-proof.

So if your pup is the sweetest — but also the sloppiest — you might want to give one of these bowls a try.

Splash Free Wander Dog Water Bowl
Splash Free Wander Dog Water Bowl
$13
The wedge design is great for car travel, since it allows the no-spill bowl to sit flat in the back seat. And when it's sitting flat on the floor, the angle lets even your teeny, tiny pup lap up some water.
No-Spill Slow Water Feeder Dog Bowl
No-Spill Slow Water Feeder Dog Bowl
$16
The slow feeder keeps your dog from drinking too fast and sloshing his water all over the place.
Torus Filtered Dog Water Bowl
Torus Filtered Dog Water Bowl
$55
This bowl is designed to keep slipping and splashing to a minimum. Plus your pup probably deserves filtered water.
Slopper Stopper Dripless Water Bowl
Slopper Stopper Dripless Water Bowl
$40
The lid helps prevent dripping and splashing, and the design is great if your pup has floppy ears or long hair.
Road Refresher No-Spill Dog Water Bowl For Home and Travel
Road Refresher No-Spill Dog Water Bowl For Home and Travel
$18
This bowl has a floating plate feature, so your dog is only lapping up the water he needs. This way, he's not dunking his jowls in and dripping water everywhere.
Petmate No-Spill Bowl
Petmate No-Spill Bowl
$9
$13
The lid of this no-spill bowl helps prevent splashing and sloshing.
