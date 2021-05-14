6 Spill-Proof Dog Bowls For The Sloppiest Pups

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Does your dog get very … enthusiastic when he drinks water?

Every time he dives his head into his bowl, water starts splashing, sloshing and dripping all over the place — and you’re left with puddles all over the floor and wet socks on your feet.

Luckily, there are actually dog water bowls designed to be spill-proof.

So if your pup is the sweetest — but also the sloppiest — you might want to give one of these bowls a try.