Should I Spay Or Neuter My Cat?

Many cat parents ask themselves if they should spay or neuter their new cat or kitten when they first bring them home.

While it can be scary to think about your newest family member going through surgery, it’s important to understand the benefits that fixing your cat brings — and why you should do it.

Spaying versus neutering

It’s important to know the main difference between the two: spaying is for females, and neutering is for males.



So why are these procedures so important? Spaying and neutering are surgical sterilization procedures that stop your cat from reproducing — which means they can help cat overpopulation (and that, in turn, means fewer cats on the streets or in shelters)!



But according to Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in New York City, spaying and neutering isn’t just done to prevent kittens.



“Spaying is a necessary procedure that can literally add years to your cat’s life,” Dr. Hohenhaus said.



Most — if not all — vets agree that spaying and neutering is the responsible choice. According to Dr. Meghan Carlton, a veterinarian at DoveLewis emergency animal hospital in Portland, Oregon, “Neutering cats is vitally important for society as well as having individual benefits on health and behavior.”



Here are some of the biggest reasons why you should get your cat fixed: