110+ Spanish Dog Names That Are Straight Fuego
Let’s name your new amigo 🔥
Naming your dog can be a fun and creative way to celebrate your identity.
Whether you’re looking for inspiration based around your culture, or want to pay homage to your new dog’s Spanish or Latin breed, these names are perfect for adding a little spice.
Here are some of the best Spanish dog names to name your pup, with some help from our El Dodo friends.
Popular Spanish dog breeds
Before we jump into the actual dog names, we want to showcase some dog breeds that originated in Spanish-speaking countries.
While there are so many Spanish and Latin dog breeds to love on, some popular ones include:
- Chihuahua
- Dogo Argentino
- Havanese
- Ibizan hound
- Podenco
- Spanish water dog
Spanish food and drink dog names
These dog names are inspired by some of the most delicious food and drinks on the planet.
- Achiote (a popular spice that gives dishes a beautiful red color)
- Arepa
- Bizcochito (adding -ito onto the end of bizcocho [“cake”] is a common nickname)
- Buchito (a small coffee)
- Burrito
- Chalupa
- Chipotle
- Chorizo
- Churro
- Cilantro
- Con Con (a yummy crispy rice, also called pegao)
- Coquito
- Corona
- Crema
- Dulce
- Empanada
- Guayaba (“guava”)
- Mamajuana (a spiced alcoholic beverage with roots in the Dominican Republic)
- Manchego (a delicious cheese from Spain you’ve probably seen on a charcuterie board)
- Mango
- Mangú (a breakfast dish consisting of mashed plantains and topped with sauteed red onions)
- Melocotón (“peach”)
- Mojito
- Nacho
- Paella
- Papa (“potato,” can also be called patata)
- Pastelitos
- Plátano (“plantain”)
- Sangría
- Sofrito
- Taco
- Tamal
- Tapas
- Tortilla
- Tostada
- Vainilla (“vanilla”)
- Yuca
Popular female Spanish dog names
These dog names are inspired by popular female names within Spanish culture. And they’re perfect for a girl dog.
- Camila
- Carmine
- Coco
- Elena
- Esmerelda
- Frida
- Isabela
- Josefina
- Juana
- Luisa
- Maria
- Maribel
- Marimar
- Natalia
- Rosita
- Rubí
- Paquita
- Shakira
- Sofia
- Verónica
- Yolanda
Popular male Spanish dog names
These dog names are inspired by popular male names within Spanish culture.
- Alejandro
- Alonzo
- Antonio
- Bruno
- Carlos
- Dante
- Emilio
- Enrique
- Esteban
- Felipe
- Goya
- Jose
- Juan
- Maná
- Pablo
- Paco
- Pedro
- Pepe
- Picasso
- Ricardo
- Santana
Cute Spanish dog names
Looking for something linda (“cute”) to name your pup? These are for you.
- Alma (“soul”)
- Bella (“beautiful”)
- Blanco/a (“white”)
- Bonita (“pretty”)
- Chica (“little girl”)
- Chula (“beautiful woman”)
- Corazón (“heart”)
- Dulce (“sweet”)
- Esperanza (“hope”)
- Feliz (“happy”)
- Flor (“flower”)
- Guapo (“handsome”)
- Linda (“cute”)
- Luna (“moon”)
- Mar (“sea”)
- Mariposa (“butterfly”)
- Nube (“cloud”)
- Príncesa (“princess”)
- Príncipe (“prince”)
- Rosa (“rose”)
- Sol (“sun”)
- Suave (“smooth”)
- Sueño (“dream”)
Funny Spanish dog names
- Amigo/a (“friend”)
- Bandido (“thief”)
- Fiesta (“party”)
- Flaco/a (“skinny”)
- Fuego (“fire”)
- Gordito/a (“fat”)
- Macho (“manly”)
- Mami Chula (“an attractive woman”)
- Papi Chulo (“an attractive man”)
- Pequeña/o (“little”)
Didn't find what you were looking for? Check out these other ideas:
“100+ Hipster Girl Dog Names For Your Trendy Pup”
“100+ Cute Dog Names That Are Almost As Adorable As Your Pup”