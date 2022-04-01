110+ Spanish Dog Names That Are Straight Fuego

Naming your dog can be a fun and creative way to celebrate your identity.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration based around your culture, or want to pay homage to your new dog’s Spanish or Latin breed, these names are perfect for adding a little spice.

Here are some of the best Spanish dog names to name your pup, with some help from our El Dodo friends.

Popular Spanish dog breeds

Before we jump into the actual dog names, we want to showcase some dog breeds that originated in Spanish-speaking countries.

While there are so many Spanish and Latin dog breeds to love on, some popular ones include:

Chihuahua

Dogo Argentino

Havanese

Ibizan hound

Podenco

Spanish water dog

Spanish food and drink dog names

These dog names are inspired by some of the most delicious food and drinks on the planet.

Achiote (a popular spice that gives dishes a beautiful red color)

Arepa

Bizcochito (adding -ito onto the end of bizcocho [“cake”] is a common nickname)

Buchito (a small coffee)

Burrito

Chalupa

Chipotle

Chorizo

Churro

Cilantro

Con Con (a yummy crispy rice, also called pegao)

Coquito

Corona

Crema

Dulce

Empanada

Guayaba (“guava”)

Mamajuana (a spiced alcoholic beverage with roots in the Dominican Republic)

Manchego (a delicious cheese from Spain you’ve probably seen on a charcuterie board)

Mango

Mangú (a breakfast dish consisting of mashed plantains and topped with sauteed red onions)

Melocotón (“peach”)

Mojito

Nacho

Paella

Papa (“potato,” can also be called patata)

Pastelitos

Plátano (“plantain”)

Sangría

Sofrito

Taco

Tamal

Tapas

Tortilla

Tostada

Vainilla (“vanilla”)

Yuca

Popular female Spanish dog names

These dog names are inspired by popular female names within Spanish culture. And they’re perfect for a girl dog.

Camila

Carmine

Coco

Elena

Esmerelda

Frida

Isabela

Josefina

Juana

Luisa

Maria

Maribel

Marimar

Natalia

Rosita

Rubí

Paquita

Shakira

Sofia

Verónica

Yolanda

Popular male Spanish dog names

These dog names are inspired by popular male names within Spanish culture.

Alejandro

Alonzo

Antonio

Bruno

Carlos

Dante

Emilio

Enrique

Esteban

Felipe

Goya

Jose

Juan

Maná

Pablo

Paco

Pedro

Pepe

Picasso

Ricardo

Santana

Cute Spanish dog names

Looking for something linda (“cute”) to name your pup? These are for you.

Alma (“soul”)

Bella (“beautiful”)

Blanco/a (“white”)

Bonita (“pretty”)

Chica (“little girl”)

Chula (“beautiful woman”)

Corazón (“heart”)

Dulce (“sweet”)

Esperanza (“hope”)

Feliz (“happy”)

Flor (“flower”)

Guapo (“handsome”)

Linda (“cute”)

Luna (“moon”)

Mar (“sea”)

Mariposa (“butterfly”)

Nube (“cloud”)

Príncesa (“princess”)

Príncipe (“prince”)

Rosa (“rose”)

Sol (“sun”)

Suave (“smooth”)

Sueño (“dream”)

Funny Spanish dog names

Amigo/a (“friend”)

Bandido (“thief”)

Fiesta (“party”)

Flaco/a (“skinny”)

Fuego (“fire”)

Gordito/a (“fat”)

Macho (“manly”)

Mami Chula (“an attractive woman”)

Papi Chulo (“an attractive man”)

Pequeña/o (“little”)

