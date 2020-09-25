Dog Snoods Are A Thing And They're Absolutely Adorable

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Have you ever heard of a dog snood before?

If not, you're not alone. Most of the Dodo team hadn't either, and when they discovered them last week the team Slack was buzzing with pics going back and forth and *so many* heart-eye emojis.

They're basically little hat-slash-scarves that keep your pup warm in the winter, but also look ADORABLE. Some people also use them to keep their dogs' floppy ears out of their food bowls when they eat — which sounds sorta hilarious but apparently works.

I was one of the few people in on the secret — I have a polar bear snood for my pup Nala, and as you can see she's absolutely adorable.