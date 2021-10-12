The 10 Best Halloween Costumes For Small Dogs

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’re obsessed with all things Halloween and you’re looking to get your small dog in on all the trick-or-treating action, then you’re probably in the market for costumes made to fit your pup’s smaller frame.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes for small dogs — so you can focus more on making your Halloween decorations pet-proof and less on scouring the internet.