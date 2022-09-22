Stop The Mealtime Scarfing With These Slow-Feeder Dog Bowls

The best slow-feeder dog bowls have easy-to-maneuver grooves with rounded edges that won’t hurt your dog’s teeth, tongue and gums, and a non-slip base to keep it in place while he works his way through the maze. Here are our favorites:

To help you narrow down your top options, we found the best slow-feeder dog bowls currently on the market (and asked an expert why switching to a slow feeder may be a great idea for you and your pup).

If you’ve been considering upgrading your dog’s bowl to a slow-feeder dog bowl to improve his eating habits, then you’ve probably also gotten overwhelmed at the number of slow feeders to choose from.

Why might a slow-feeder dog bowl be necessary?

We asked DodoVet expert Morgan Fait, CVT, why a pet parent might want to consider upgrading to a slow-feeder bowl, and the main reason is “slowing a fast eater down!”

“Some dogs eat so fast that it all comes right back up!” Fait told The Dodo. “When they eat that quickly, they can also ingest lots of air, which can put barrel-chested dogs at risk for bloat.”

But slow feeders are also great for mental stimulation because most slow-feeder bowls are puzzle-like. And because your dog is eating slower, he feels like he’s actually getting more to eat and may actually end up feeling fuller than he did after mealtimes prior to the slow feeder.

“If you have multiple dogs that eat at different speeds, giving the guzzler a slower feeder can give the other dogs time to eat in peace,” Fait added.

Dogs who can benefit the most from slow feeders

According to Fait, the dogs who may benefit the most from a slow feeder are:

Dogs who scarf down their food at every mealtime

Dogs who have belly issues or are known to vomit after eating

Puppies (“so they learn right away to eat slower!”)

Hyper dogs who love mental stimulation

“Most dogs would get some benefit from a slow-feeder bowl,” Fait said. So your dog doesn’t have to be a vacuum to get something out of slowing down his eating habits!

What to look for in a slow feeder for your dog

There are a few things you should keep in mind when shopping for the best slow feeder for your pup.

Design and depth of the grooves

All slow feeders feature some sort of maze-like pattern on the inside because that’s what traps the kibble and makes it harder for dogs to wolf down food. But for some dogs, if the grooves are too complex, they won’t want to attempt to eat from the bowl at all. So if you know your dog is persnickety, test out a few less-challenging designs before upgrading to something more detailed.

And also keep in mind that bowls with deeper grooves will be more challenging for smaller dogs. There are some feeders that are designed for smaller dogs and cats that are shallower and easier for them to eat from, and flat-faced dogs may also need a shallower bowl.

How much food can it hold?

Depending on a dog’s size, the bowl must be large enough to fit an entire meal’s worth of food inside. Food capacity is most important to take into consideration if you have a larger dog who eats a lot of kibble all at once.

Material

Slow-feeder bowls are made from various materials like BPA-free plastic, silicone, stainless steel and ceramic, and each material has its pros and cons.

Most of these materials are top-rack dishwasher safe, but plastic and stainless steel are much less likely to crack or break during washing or if flipped over while your dog’s eating.

Stainless steel and silicone, compared to plastic, are generally more hygienic. But plastic bowls will likely be cheaper than any other material.

Is it elevated?

For dogs who need to have a raised food bowl for health or age reasons (senior pups can typically benefit from a lift), some slow feeders actually have attached feet that raise it off the ground a few inches. You could place a slow feeder on an existing bowl stand, but your dog may end up pushing it off the stand as he works around the grooves. Therefore, slow feeders with built-in elevation work best for those pups who need a lift.

The best slow-feeder dog food bowls for fast-eating dogs

These are the best slow-feeder dog bowls you can get your hands on.