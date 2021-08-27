7 Of The Best Shirts For Cats
Cozy and adorable 👕
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
You may not dress your cat up every day, but every now and then you might want a cute shirt for your cat — for Halloween, birthdays and even taking fun pictures for Instagram.
The Dodo rounded up seven of the best shirts for cats so you can dress your cat every day of the week (or just on fun occasions).
You can pretend your cat is a sailor or a gondola driver with this nautical striped shirt. It’s made of cotton, is available in multiple sizes and comes with two shirts in a set (one black and one red).
Get your cat ready for vacation with this Hawaiian print shirt. It comes in a bunch of colors and has lots of five star reviews from pet parents.
Dress your cat in a matching jersey for game day! This jersey is made of satin and mesh and has a tag for personalization so you can add your pet’s name.
This cat shirt has little spikes on the back to make him look like the cutest dinosaur ever — perfect for Halloween. It’s also great for hairless cats because it’s made of anti-allergy cotton and protects their skin.
As a cat parent, you probably think your cat is perfect, so let people know with this shirt that says “I am perfect.” It comes in multiple sizes and is a pullover style to easily dress your cat.
If you plan on having your cat hang outside with you all summer, try one of these UV protection shirts (you might want to get one for yourself too). It has UPF 50+ to keep your cat safe while enjoying the sunshine.
Let everyone know your cat is a princess or a boss with this graphic cat shirt. The shirt comes in multiple sizes and is 100 percent cotton.