7 Of The Best Shirts For Cats

You may not dress your cat up every day, but every now and then you might want a cute shirt for your cat — for Halloween, birthdays and even taking fun pictures for Instagram.

The Dodo rounded up seven of the best shirts for cats so you can dress your cat every day of the week (or just on fun occasions).