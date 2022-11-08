What To Know About Flea And Tick Prevention During The Winter

This advertising content was produced by our advertiser, and does not reflect the opinions or point of view of Vox Media or Vox Creative.

Dr. Lisa Lippman , renowned veterinarian and pet advocate, shares how to get your pet ready for seasonal adventures, including the importance of year-round flea and tick protection even when the weather gets cooler.

There are so many fun activities to enjoy with your pet at this time of year, from autumn hikes to celebrating the holidays together. But while you prepare for the changing seasons, one thing that doesn't change is the risk fleas and ticks pose to pet health.

Q: With temperature changes in the fall and winter seasons, how do we make sure our pets stay protected and happy?

A: During the fall and winter season, I love still going on nature walks with my Rhodesian Ridgeback, Chloe, and spending time outside. However, during those colder months it’s important that we take the extra time to get ready. I always make sure Chloe has her Seresto® collar to avoid any pests during our adventures, and is armed with any necessary outdoor wear to protect against the cold. Make sure you know your pet’s cold tolerance and limits. Certain breeds have a lower tolerance to cold temperatures than others, and don’t forget a sweater or coat if they have short hair or are a smaller breed because less fur means less insulation against the cold.

Q: Many pet owners might think that after the first frost of winter, our pets are safe from fleas and ticks, but is that true?

A: It may come as a surprise, but this is not true! Several species of ticks, including the ones that cause Lyme disease, can remain active in fall and winter months.

Similarly with fleas, while they enjoy the warmer months, if they have a food source (your pet) they will happily survive year-round. Furthermore, their complex life cycle (hatch to larvae to pupa to adult and over again) means continuous control measures are critical.

A flea infestation ahead of the holidays would be detrimental to pets and their families as it is costly and removal can take months. According to Home Advisor, extermination costs $270 on average, depending on the level of flea infestation, location and home size.

I find Seresto® collars work well for busy pet owners because of its ease of application, the assurance that comes from eight continuous months of long-lasting protection and because it’s affordable and widely available at vet clinics or mass retailers.

Q: If my pet primarily spends time indoors and in our backyard, do I still need to be worried about fleas and ticks?

A: Fleas and ticks are present in many environments, from shaded wooded areas to the most urban landscapes and backyards, and their ranges are expanding due to climate change, distribution of wildlife and other factors. This is very concerning as a pet owner who enjoys city parks or country trails because ticks are present, and their bites are tricky to detect on our furry and busy pets.

As for fleas, dogs and cats are very susceptible no matter where they live or spend their time, indoors or outdoors. The unique benefit of the Seresto® collar is it works by killing and repelling fleas and ticks through contact — so they don’t have to bite to die.

Q: A lot of us might consider these pests as just a nuisance. However, can they be more dangerous than we might think?

A: Fleas and ticks are certainly bothersome, but they are also vectors of dangerous disease. The incidence of flea- and tick-borne diseases is on the rise, potentially leading to sickness and even death in pets, as well as humans. If you live in a high-risk area like the Northeast and Upper Midwest regions, it is important to take action to protect you and your pet.



Q: What’s the best way to protect your pet against fleas and ticks as we head into the fall and winter season?

A: The best flea and tick preventative is the one you use consistently and correctly! On average, dog owners using monthly preventative products only administer four out of 12 doses per year, which can leave pet health at risk. As a veterinarian and pet owner, I constantly recommend Seresto® to my patients. I feel so at ease knowing I am recommending a product that provides eight continuous months of flea and tick protection. I use Seresto® for Chloe because it’s effective and convenient, with one non-greasy, odorless flea and tick collar that takes just moments to apply.



Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only, please consult your veterinarian for specific preventative recommendations.