So which ones fit the bill? Pet parents have weighed in, and the ratings tell all.

According to cat parents, the best self-cleaning litter boxes are both easy for cats to use and for parents to maintain, mess-free and keep odor and noise to a minimum.

If you’ve been clicking around the internet in an attempt to land on a reliable self-cleaning litter box , then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve done the research, read the reviews and found the four best self-cleaning litter boxes that both pet parents and their cats love.

Scared Pittie Gets So Happy When He Meets This Guy And His Pack Of Dogs

What to look for in a self-cleaning litter box

Here are a few important factors to keep in mind when on the hunt for the perfect self-cleaning litter box for you and your cat.

If it’s high- or low-tech

The self-cleaning litter box has advanced quite a bit in the past few years. In fact, there are some out there (including on this list) that can actually be controlled through an app on your phone and will send notifications when the box is full and ready to be emptied.

However, high-tech isn’t for everyone. There are also several self-cleaning litter boxes that do the job without any added frills, and there are some self-cleaning boxes that don’t require any electricity at all.

So depending on how comfortable you are with technology, there’s a self-cleaning litter box that is just right for both you and your cat.

Noise level

If you have a finicky cat who hates loud noises, then you’re definitely going to want to take noise level into consideration when purchasing a self-cleaning litter box.

Because most use an inner mechanism to do the cleaning, you don’t want your cat to be startled by a potential noise that leaves her petrified of the box altogether.

Odor protection

Finally, because the litter box cleans out the waste for you and stores it for disposal, it’s necessary to make sure there’s an odor-control plan in place before purchasing a self-cleaning litter box.

Some boxes will come with carbon filters, which trap away odors, while others may seal waste away in an odor-locked compartment. Look for odor-control details in the description of the box before selecting, especially if it’s going to be placed in a high-traffic area.

The best self-cleaning litter boxes

So which boxes are the best? Here are the top four self-cleaning litter boxes cat parents swear by.