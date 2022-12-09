Rent This Cottage On A Vineyard, And Your Dog Will Have His Own Sitter

Dreaming of a dog-friendly getaway to the southwest? While there are many amazing places to visit in this region of the United States, not every hotel or rental property you’ll find is dog-friendly, which can make planning a vacation with your pup kind of challenging. Well, you’re in luck. We’ve found an amazing VRBO rental property that welcomes dogs near Sedona, Arizona — and has tons of perks to match its fantastic views.

At this peaceful cottage (with room for three humans and two dogs) in Yavapai County, Arizona, you’ll find all the comforts of home — a fully stocked kitchen, Italian tile floors, washer and dryer, wireless internet, and a private patio to enjoy sunsets and stargazing (and sunrises, if you and your pup are out early for a jog)!

The phrase, “location, location, location,” also applies — your home away from home is just minutes from three vineyards (all of which have dog-friendly grounds; we checked!), and within easy driving distance of Sedona, Jerome, Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon. Check out nearby Oak Creek Trail for dog-friendly hiking (dogs must be on a leash). And if you decide to stay put, you’ll be met with sweeping views every way you turn, making this getaway the perfect place to sit back and relax with your BFF.

VRBO

The owners live on the property, but respecting your privacy is very important to them. That being said, they’re easily available by text, email or phone if you have any questions.

Want to head out for dinner and leave your pup on the property? Not a problem! One of the owners is a licensed dog sitter and offers dog care on the property. Simply let them know before you arrive about any dog-free outings you may want to do while you’re there. In reviewing the cottage, one enthusiastic dog parent wrote, “We enjoyed our stay. Hosts are wonderful people. They watched over our 2 shelties for a day while we hiked in Sedona. Sam was kind enough to send us photos of our pups so we could relax and enjoy our day.” A major plus! Here’s to a relaxing southwestern getaway with your dog — you both deserve it.

