Costumes For Pets That Are Actually Super Terrifying
Beware of dog 🔪😱👻
Are you a true Halloween fanatic?
Do the cobwebs go up when that first leaf hits the ground?
If you love watching 31 days of horror movies and you get giddy at the latest shipment of shrunken heads you can put on your lawn, then you’re also probably looking to get your pet in on the spookiest time of year.
But princesses and bumblebees aren’t your style, because HALLOWEEN is meant to be oozing with creepy crawlies and slasher films.
That’s why this list was made for you — because true Halloween lovers use this season to get all their scariest fantasies out, even if that means dressing up your dog like a giant, terrifying killer clown.
Chucky
Turn your pet into this classic killer doll (and check out this video to see how scary cute it is in action).
Freddy Krueger
“1, 2, Freddy Pup is coming for you … 3, 4, better get more treats” — that’s how it goes, right?
Pennywise
If your pet rocks this Pennywise costume, you know she’s got the IT factor. (Get it?)
Killer Clown
There might not be anything truly deadly about this costume, but your BFF will definitely knock ’em dead.
A More Deadly Killer Clown
Now that’s one killer clown costume that’ll leave a mark.
Maleficent
Let’s be honest — if you can get your pet into this costume, you’ve already won.
A spider
As if four legs weren’t enough, might as well rock eight more and make things really weird.
Beetlejuice
This costume is so perfect you’ll find yourself saying “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” all year just to make it come back out.
Killer doll
Another spider
This costume is some weird blend of crazy adorable and crazy scary all in one.
A Bat
A Skeleton
Here’s a costume that even a dog who isn’t into costumes will probably wear.
Frankenstein’s Monster
Best part about having your BFF dress up as Frankenstein’s monster? Well, just throw on a mad scientist costume and you’ll be matching as Dr. Frankenstein!