Costumes For Pets That Are Actually Super Terrifying

Are you a true Halloween fanatic?

Do the cobwebs go up when that first leaf hits the ground?

If you love watching 31 days of horror movies and you get giddy at the latest shipment of shrunken heads you can put on your lawn, then you’re also probably looking to get your pet in on the spookiest time of year.

But princesses and bumblebees aren’t your style, because HALLOWEEN is meant to be oozing with creepy crawlies and slasher films.

That’s why this list was made for you — because true Halloween lovers use this season to get all their scariest fantasies out, even if that means dressing up your dog like a giant, terrifying killer clown.

Chucky