4 min read

Costumes For Pets That Are Actually Super Terrifying

Beware of dog 🔪😱👻

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 10/5/2020 at 11:12 AM

scary dog halloween costumes
Amazon / HalloweenCostumes.com

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Are you a true Halloween fanatic?

Do the cobwebs go up when that first leaf hits the ground?

If you love watching 31 days of horror movies and you get giddy at the latest shipment of shrunken heads you can put on your lawn, then you’re also probably looking to get your pet in on the spookiest time of year.

But princesses and bumblebees aren’t your style, because HALLOWEEN is meant to be oozing with creepy crawlies and slasher films. 

That’s why this list was made for you — because true Halloween lovers use this season to get all their scariest fantasies out, even if that means dressing up your dog like a giant, terrifying killer clown.

Chucky

Chucky dog costume
Amazon

Turn your pet into this classic killer doll (and check out this video to see how scary cute it is in action).

Freddy Krueger

Freddy Krueger dog costume
Amazon

“1, 2, Freddy Pup is coming for you … 3, 4, better get more treats” — that’s how it goes, right?

Pennywise

Pennywise dog costume
Chewy

If your pet rocks this Pennywise costume, you know she’s got the IT factor. (Get it?)

Killer Clown

Killer Clown Dog Costume
HalloweenCostumes.com

There might not be anything truly deadly about this costume, but your BFF will definitely knock ’em dead.

A More Deadly Killer Clown

Deadly killer clown dog costume
Chewy

Now that’s one killer clown costume that’ll leave a mark.

Maleficent 

Maleficent dog costume
HalloweenCostumes.com

Let’s be honest — if you can get your pet into this costume, you’ve already won.

A spider

Spider dog costume
Amazon

As if four legs weren’t enough, might as well rock eight more and make things really weird.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice dog costume
Halloweencostumes.com

This costume is so perfect you’ll find yourself saying “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” all year just to make it come back out.

Killer doll

Killer Doll dog costumes
Chewy

Another spider

spider costume for dogs
Amazon

This costume is some weird blend of crazy adorable and crazy scary all in one.

A Bat

bat costume for dogs
Amazon

A Skeleton

Skeleton dog costume
Amazon

Here’s a costume that even a dog who isn’t into costumes will probably wear.

Frankenstein’s Monster

Frankenstein Dog costume
Chewy

Best part about having your BFF dress up as Frankenstein’s monster? Well, just throw on a mad scientist costume and you’ll be matching as Dr. Frankenstein!