Why Is My Dog Scared Of Everything?
And how to help her be brave 🐶❤️
Do you feel like your dog just seems to be scared of everything?
Whether it’s loud noises, or scary toys, or even the dark, dogs can be fearful of basically anything — just like people can.
The best thing you can do when your dog’s behavior is stumping you is try to get to the bottom of her fearful behavior — like what exactly is the root of it? — and then figure out how to help her.
Why is my dog scared?
Just like people, all dogs have different thresholds for fear. And also like people, dogs can become scared of things for lots of different reasons.
“Some [fears] may correlate to past experiences, but not all fears mean that your pup had a negative experience with the thing/noise they're afraid of,” Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, told The Dodo.
This means that while there are triggers that can happen from a firsthand experience, your dog might also be scared of something random — like that one weird toy — just because it’s scary to her.
If you aren’t exactly sure what your dog’s scared of, try to really pay attention to the circumstances surrounding her fearful moments and start to narrow down what the culprit could be.
What are the most common things dogs are scared of?
“Loud noises such as fireworks and thunder are extremely common fear triggers for pups,” Dr. Satchu said.
According to Dr. Satchu, these noises are likely to trigger a fearful pup because she can’t clearly identify where the noises are coming from.
And what’s scarier than a big, loud noise that you have no explanation for?
“Plus, their hearing is much better than ours, meaning they're hearing these things louder than we do,” Dr. Satchu added.
How to help a scared dog calm down
According to Dr. Satchu, giving your dog a safe space to retreat to whenever she’s scared is helpful. “Whether that be a cozy bed in a quiet room, or their crate with a blanket over it, anywhere they find comfort is good!” Dr. Satcu said.
Additionally, you might want to consider getting her some calming products. Something like a calming lavender spray can be used on her favorite blanket or bedding to help make her feel better when things seem a little extra scary.
You can also get her a weighted anxiety jacket — like the ThunderShirt, which lots of Dodo office pups have found useful. These hug your dog in all the right places, reducing stress and calming her nerves when things feel a bit out of whack.
You can also try a yummy calming chew. These help with anxiety and calming your dog down during stressful moments — like those big, scary hurricane winds.
No matter what, make sure you aren’t scolding your dog for being scared. Just because a fear seems irrational to you, doesn’t make it any less real (or terrifying) for your pup.
If these tips don’t help, reach out to your veterinarian or a dog behaviorist for some more personalized advice.
