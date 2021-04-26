Why Is My Dog Scared Of Everything?

Do you feel like your dog just seems to be scared of everything?

Whether it’s loud noises, or scary toys, or even the dark, dogs can be fearful of basically anything — just like people can.

The best thing you can do when your dog’s behavior is stumping you is try to get to the bottom of her fearful behavior — like what exactly is the root of it? — and then figure out how to help her.

Why is my dog scared?

Just like people, all dogs have different thresholds for fear. And also like people, dogs can become scared of things for lots of different reasons.

“Some [fears] may correlate to past experiences, but not all fears mean that your pup had a negative experience with the thing/noise they're afraid of,” Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, told The Dodo.

This means that while there are triggers that can happen from a firsthand experience, your dog might also be scared of something random — like that one weird toy — just because it’s scary to her.

If you aren’t exactly sure what your dog’s scared of, try to really pay attention to the circumstances surrounding her fearful moments and start to narrow down what the culprit could be.

What are the most common things dogs are scared of?

“Loud noises such as fireworks and thunder are extremely common fear triggers for pups,” Dr. Satchu said.

According to Dr. Satchu, these noises are likely to trigger a fearful pup because she can’t clearly identify where the noises are coming from.

And what’s scarier than a big, loud noise that you have no explanation for?

“Plus, their hearing is much better than ours, meaning they're hearing these things louder than we do,” Dr. Satchu added.

How to help a scared dog calm down

According to Dr. Satchu, giving your dog a safe space to retreat to whenever she’s scared is helpful. “Whether that be a cozy bed in a quiet room, or their crate with a blanket over it, anywhere they find comfort is good!” Dr. Satcu said.

Additionally, you might want to consider getting her some calming products. Something like a calming lavender spray can be used on her favorite blanket or bedding to help make her feel better when things seem a little extra scary.