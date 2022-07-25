4 Saltwater Aquarium Kits To Help Your New Fish Thrive

If you just adopted or are looking to adopt some saltwater fish, you’ll need to purchase a saltwater aquarium to house them — but how can you find the best tank for you and your fish’s needs?

The best saltwater aquarium kits, like the ones below, have powerful filtration systems to keep the water clean and clear and long-lasting LED lights to help your fish thrive and provide energy and oxygen to the plants and coral in the tank.

What to look for in a saltwater aquarium kit

A saltwater aquarium kit typically includes a tank plus other essentials, like a filter, lighting and sometimes a water heater.

Some kits even come with some decorations, including gravel, rocks and plants.

Kits are great, especially for beginners, because you’ll get everything you need to start your tank but without the headache of having to figure it all out by yourself.

But still, there are some things you’ll want to keep an eye out for when shopping for saltwater aquarium kits.

The filtration system

Your aquarium’s filtration system guarantees that the water quality is optimal for your fish to thrive in. These can be either two-, three- or five-stage filters (which is just the amount of stages water goes through to be cleaned), and you’ll also want to look for ones that are quiet (if you’re keeping your aquarium someplace where you don’t want a loud system).

The lighting system

Not only does your lighting set the ambiance of your aquarium, but it also is essential if there is no natural light where your aquarium is located so your fish can stay on an optimal day and night cycle. When looking for an aquarium, opt for ones that have long-lasting LED lights because they’re clear and bright, and you can typically choose which color you get.

How big it is

Of course, size is going to be an important factor when thinking about your aquarium. Are you trying to fit it on a shelf in your kid’s bedroom? Maybe in a small apartment?

Also, keep in mind that saltwater aquariums need to be larger than freshwater ones. Saltwater fish need more space, so opt for a tank that can hold at least 5 gallons of water.

How much it costs

Saltwater aquariums aren’t cheap, so make sure you have the budget for it. The price does vary depending on the size and the quality of the filtration system, lighting and other features.

How loud it is

Some aquariums can be louder than others depending on the quality of the filtration system. If you’re keeping yours in your bedroom, you’ll definitely want to think about getting an aquarium with a quiet filtration system.

If there’s a water heater included

Your aquarium’s water needs to stay at a consistent temperature (approximately 76–82 degrees Fahrenheit), so having a water heater will make that possible. Keeping your water at the right temperature will ensure your fish are living in a safe environment.

Not every aquarium kit comes with a water heater, so just know you may have to purchase one separately if that’s the case.

The best saltwater aquarium for you

These are some of the best saltwater aquariums that hit all the marks.