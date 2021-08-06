26 Safari-Themed Nursery Items For Families Who Love Animals
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you're an animal person, you probably want your new baby to grow up loving animals too. And what better way to get him started than by decorating his nursery in a jungle theme?
Not only is it a tried-and-true (and adorable) classic nursery theme, but it will ensure your little one grows up loving all sorts of animals — from giraffes and hippos to elephants and crocs.But finding the perfect decor can be a bit overwhelming — and you already have a lot on your plate!
To help you out, The Dodo rounded up some of the cutest safari-themed pieces for your baby's nursery (and loved every minute of it).
These unframed watercolor portraits show baby versions of some of the cutest animals: a giraffe, an elephant, zebra and a lion. They’ll be the cutest thing in the nursery (besides your baby, of course).
An eye-catching design with a touch of whimsy, this adorable lion will be the perfect focal point.
Decorated with vibrant monstera leaves, this storage basket is easy to carry and big enough to fit all those toys.
If you’re looking for animal prints that are a bit more colorful, these sweet animal babies are surrounded by a bright jungle background.
An adorable addition to your jungle theme, this hand-painted clock features quartz movement, so you'll know exactly when it's time for that 2 a.m. feeding.
Let your newborn safely hang out in this cushy lounger, giving you a hands-free moment to pour another giant cup of coffee.
Encouraging eye-tracking and sound-perception skills, this mobile slowly rotates to a sweet lullaby — making it the perfect addition to woo your baby to sleep.
These versatile wall decals are great if you want to add more color to the nursery without commiting to a bright paint. They’re also easily removable, which is great for renters.
This might be a splurge for a storage basket — but it’s so perfect and beautiful that it’s totally worth it.
With an adorable plush play mat like this, all the time will be tummy time.
This ready-to-hang elephant will go perfectly with the 3-D lion above.
At 39 inches tall, this giraffe will make a statement that your little one will look up to for years.
If you like the look of wallpaper but you’re not willing to make such a big commitment (or if you rent!), these muted decals will create a gentle, calming background for your nursery.
This ready-to-hang elephant decor is a great way to add a sweet touch to more minimalist nursery designs.
Go bold with these brightly colored ABC decals — your little one will quickly learn his alphabet along with the names of his favorite animals (which might be even more important).
Keep all your baby’s things organized in this brightly colored and beautifully crafted piece.
Add a personalized touch with this jungle decal — so everyone knows who the biggest little animal fan is.
Round out the jungle trio by adding this zebra in with your lion and elephant wall art.
Use this adorable basket for laundry, toys or just extra storage.
If you want to go with a classic safari theme — but your personal style is a bit more “mid-century modern” than pastel — this beautifully colored canvas art set is for you.
A colorful canvas bin for storing all kinds of goodies.
This playful lamp has multi-function lighting, so you can have it bright for reading your favorite book, or dim it down for a nightlight.
A breathable, lightweight quilt to keep your little one cozy.
If you want something that’s adorable and inspirational, this set of six cute animal portraits will motivate your little one — and you — with the cutest affirmations.
If you’re willing to splurge, this gorgeous set comes with eight massive animal decals. They’ll seem practically lifesize to your kid!
Take your safari theme out of the nursery and into the world.