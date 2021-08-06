26 Safari-Themed Nursery Items For Families Who Love Animals

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 8/6/2021

If you're an animal person, you probably want your new baby to grow up loving animals too. And what better way to get him started than by decorating his nursery in a jungle theme?

Not only is it a tried-and-true (and adorable) classic nursery theme, but it will ensure your little one grows up loving all sorts of animals — from giraffes and hippos to elephants and crocs.

But finding the perfect decor can be a bit overwhelming — and you already have a lot on your plate!

To help you out, The Dodo rounded up some of the cutest safari-themed pieces for your baby's nursery (and loved every minute of it).

Safari Babies Watercolor Animals Prints Set of 4
Amazon
Safari Babies Watercolor Animals Prints Set of 4
$15

These unframed watercolor portraits show baby versions of some of the cutest animals: a giraffe, an elephant, zebra and a lion. They’ll be the cutest thing in the nursery (besides your baby, of course).

3-D Lion Stuffed Wall Hanging Decor
Amazon
3-D Lion Stuffed Wall Hanging Decor
$20

An eye-catching design with a touch of whimsy, this adorable lion will be the perfect focal point. 

Jungle Leaf Storage Basket
Amazon
Jungle Leaf Storage Basket
$15

Decorated with vibrant monstera leaves, this storage basket is easy to carry and big enough to fit all those toys.

Little Baby Watercolor Animals Jungle Safari Prints Set of 4
Amazon
Little Baby Watercolor Animals Jungle Safari Prints Set of 4
$15

If you’re looking for animal prints that are a bit more colorful, these sweet animal babies are surrounded by a bright jungle background.

Elephant Clock
Nordstrom
Elephant Clock
$72

An adorable addition to your jungle theme, this hand-painted clock features quartz movement, so you'll know exactly when it's time for that 2 a.m. feeding.

Boppy Newborn Lounger
Amazon
Boppy Newborn Lounger
$33

Let your newborn safely hang out in this cushy lounger, giving you a hands-free moment to pour another giant cup of coffee.

Jungle 123 Baby Crib Musical Mobile
Amazon
Jungle 123 Baby Crib Musical Mobile
$45

Encouraging eye-tracking and sound-perception skills, this mobile slowly rotates to a sweet lullaby — making it the perfect addition to woo your baby to sleep.

Jungle Animal Tree Wall Decals
Amazon
Jungle Animal Tree Wall Decals
$13

These versatile wall decals are great if you want to add more color to the nursery without commiting to a bright paint. They’re also easily removable, which is great for renters. 

Elephant Seagrass and Raffia Storage Basket
Maisonette
Elephant Seagrass and Raffia Storage Basket
$90

This might be a splurge for a storage basket — but it’s so perfect and beautiful that it’s totally worth it.

Giraffe Plush Stuffed Animal Tummy Time Play Mat
Amazon
Giraffe Plush Stuffed Animal Tummy Time Play Mat
$36

With an adorable plush play mat like this, all the time will be tummy time.

3-D Grey Patterned Elephant Stuffed Wall Hanging Decor
Amazon
3-D Grey Patterned Elephant Stuffed Wall Hanging Decor
$28

This ready-to-hang elephant will go perfectly with the 3-D lion above.

Large Giraffe Soft Toy
H&M
Large Giraffe Soft Toy
$35

At 39 inches tall, this giraffe will make a statement that your little one will look up to for years.

Lambs & Ivy Jungle Safari Nursery Wall Decals
Amazon
Lambs & Ivy Jungle Safari Nursery Wall Decals
$15

If you like the look of wallpaper but you’re not willing to make such a big commitment (or if you rent!), these muted decals will create a gentle, calming background for your nursery. 

NoJo Elephant Shaped Wire Nursery Wall Decor
Amazon
NoJo Elephant Shaped Wire Nursery Wall Decor
$35

This ready-to-hang elephant decor is a great way to add a sweet touch to more minimalist nursery designs.

ABC Stickers Alphabet Decals
Amazon
ABC Stickers Alphabet Decals
$14

Go bold with these brightly colored ABC decals — your little one will quickly learn his alphabet along with the names of his favorite animals (which might be even more important).

Sunny Safari Toy Organizer
Wayfair
Sunny Safari Toy Organizer
$217

Keep all your baby’s things organized in this brightly colored and beautifully crafted piece.

Personalized Name Jungle Animals Nursery Wall Decals
Amazon
Personalized Name Jungle Animals Nursery Wall Decals
$32

Add a personalized touch with this jungle decal — so everyone knows who the biggest little animal fan is.

3-D Zebra Stuffed Wall Hanging Decor
Amazon
3-D Zebra Stuffed Wall Hanging Decor
$32

Round out the jungle trio by adding this zebra in with your lion and elephant wall art.

Elephant Storage Basket
Amazon
Elephant Storage Basket
$16

Use this adorable basket for laundry, toys or just extra storage.

'Tobey 'Safari Portraits' Canvas Art (Set of 5)
Wayfair
'Tobey 'Safari Portraits' Canvas Art (Set of 5)
$40

If you want to go with a classic safari theme — but your personal style is a bit more “mid-century modern” than pastel — this beautifully colored canvas art set is for you. 

Canvas Bin
Nordstrom
Canvas Bin
$42

A colorful canvas bin for storing all kinds of goodies.

Sunny Safari Animals Thematic Table Lamp
Amazon
Sunny Safari Animals Thematic Table Lamp
$43

This playful lamp has multi-function lighting, so you can have it bright for reading your favorite book, or dim it down for a nightlight. 

Safari Jungle Muslin Quilt
Nordstrom
Safari Jungle Muslin Quilt
$65

A breathable, lightweight quilt to keep your little one cozy.

Jungle Nursery Decor
Amazon
Jungle Nursery Decor
$15

If you want something that’s adorable and inspirational, this set of six cute animal portraits will motivate your little one — and you — with the cutest affirmations.

Wegate 8 Piece Safari Animal Wall Decal Set
Wayfair
Wegate 8 Piece Safari Animal Wall Decal Set
$117

If you’re willing to splurge, this gorgeous set comes with eight massive animal decals. They’ll seem practically lifesize to your kid! 

Signature Clutch Changer Bag
Nordstrom
Signature Clutch Changer Bag
$60

Take your safari theme out of the nursery and into the world.