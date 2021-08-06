26 Safari-Themed Nursery Items For Families Who Love Animals

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.



If you're an animal person, you probably want your new baby to grow up loving animals too. And what better way to get him started than by decorating his nursery in a jungle theme?

Not only is it a tried-and-true (and adorable) classic nursery theme, but it will ensure your little one grows up loving all sorts of animals — from giraffes and hippos to elephants and crocs.

But finding the perfect decor can be a bit overwhelming — and you already have a lot on your plate!

To help you out, The Dodo rounded up some of the cutest safari-themed pieces for your baby's nursery (and loved every minute of it).