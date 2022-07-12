How To Deal With Ringworm In Dogs

Despite the name, ringworm doesn’t actually have anything to do with worms.

Ringworm in dogs is an infection of the skin caused by a fungus. While not life-threatening, this skin infection is highly contagious, can be passed to humans and is super uncomfortable for your dog, so checking in with your vet ASAP is recommended.

So just what are the signs of ringworm in dogs? And how do dogs get ringworm, anyway?

We spoke with Jamie Fischer, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, for more insight on ringworm in dogs, including causes and recommended treatment.

How ringworm in dogs occurs

As mentioned above, ringworm is a fungal infection of the skin. There are three main fungi that cause ringworm to appear in dogs: Microsporum canis, Microsporum gypseum, and Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

“Ringworm is spread by contact with an infected animal or contact with contaminated objects, like brushes, bedding, food bowls and carpet, to name a few,” Fischer told The Dodo. “Ringworm can also be spread easily by indirect contact with a spore left in the environment.”

The most common areas ringworm is found in dogs are the face, ear tips, paws and tail. According to Fischer, if your dog has ringworm, you might see these signs:

Bald, circular patches of hair loss that may be scaly and inflamed or simply bare and dry-looking

The hair around these patches will be brittle and break easily

Pimple-like lesions on the skin

When looking over any infected areas on your pup, Fischer recommends wearing gloves and washing your hands thoroughly afterwards.

Ringworm treatment

Ringworm is diagnosed by using an ultraviolet light (the fungus can actually glow!), a microscopic examination of the hair and skin, and/or a fungal culture.

“The good news is that ringworm in healthy adult dogs may resolve on its own without any treatment,” Fischer said. “However, treatment is often recommended to speed up the healing process as well as to decrease the chance of the fungus to spread. This may include medicated shampoos or dips, oral medications, and the environment is often treated with a diluted bleach solution.”

Continuing treatment for the prescribed amount of time, even if the infection appears to have cleared up, is also recommended.

And because ringworm is so contagious, your vet may recommend other pets in the household be tested and treated for ringworm, too, even if they’re not currently showing signs of an infection.

In humans, ringworm is most likely to appear in children and those who are immunocompromised. Ringworm signs in humans include small patches of skin that are red and raised with scaly edges, can appear anywhere on the body and will be itchy. Fortunately, humans generally respond very well to treatment but can remain infectious for up to 18 months after the infection has passed.

When is it necessary to call a veterinarian?

There are many skin conditions that look like ringworm, which can make diagnosing ringworm in dogs difficult to do yourself.

“If you notice any signs of hair loss, broken hair, scaly skin and bumps/lesions, etc., it is important to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian,” Fischer said. “Diagnostic tests are necessary to confirm the diagnosis and to determine a treatment plan.”

The sooner a ringworm infection (and the risk of it passing to you, for that matter) is out of your dog’s life, the better off both of you will be!

Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.