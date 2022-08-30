11 Must-Haves For Your New Rescue Dog
He'll feel like part of the fam 🥰
Adopting a rescue pup is a rewarding experience for everyone involved. Not only are you getting a friend for life, but your new dog is getting an entirely new start in a loving home.
Of course, when you’re bringing a rescue dog home, you’re going to need all the essentials, like food, a leash and dog poop bags, but what about all the fun stuff that will make your pup feel extra special? We found some of the best dog products you can buy so you can really spoil your new rescue pup and help him feel right at home.
From treats and toys to fluffy blankets and DNA kits, here are some products that will make your pup feel like he’s part of the fam.
Items for your new pup’s comfort zone
Your new rescue is going to need a place to call his own and feel comfy while he gets used to his new digs. Setting up a comfort zone with these highly rated items will help him get settled faster.
Many dogs find comfort in being able to curl up in an enclosed space like a crate because it mimics the dens dogs create in the wild. And a wire crate is great not only because you can fold it down to save space, but your dog may also like to see his surroundings while inside. The Frisco crate has a super-simple construction and will give your pup that comforting feeling.
Available in sizes ranging from extra-small up through extra-large, the Best Friends by Sheri Cuddler bed is a favorite among parents and their pups. It’s made with super-soft faux fur, filled with fluffy AirLOFT fiberfill and features a rounded shape that makes pups feel like they’re being held.
Some dogs really love to snuggle and snuffle around in a soft blanket, and this waterproof blanket from Pet Parents is perfect for both activities. It’s made specifically for dogs and features a moisture-wicking core to quickly dry messes, an edge protector designed to be used by claws and teeth, and “Sherpup” fabric to mimic a mother dog’s fur. You can also use this blanket to drape over your pup’s crate to give him more privacy.
The best toys to bring out the playfulness in your rescue pup
Of course you’ll need some fun stuff for your dog to play with when he arrives! These are some of the best toys pet parents and their pups go crazy for.
This set of party-themed toys from P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle & You would be the perfect gift to present your pup on the day you bring him home. It comes with five plush toys filled with eco-friendly fiber that can be washed and dried, and can be fun for dogs of any size to play with!
Available in sizes perfectly suited for big and small dogs, the Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel plush toy is a favorite among dogs, according to their pet parents. It has over 5,900 five-star reviews on Amazon, with many parents writing that their dogs can’t get enough of finding the squirrels in the plush tree log.
Practically indestructible, KONG toys are the best for pups who love to chew and chase. Their unpredictable bounce pattern keeps dogs entertained for hours, and the thick all-natural rubber will stay intact even when the strongest of chewers get their mouths on them.
Treats to reward your rescue for being the best dog ever
These are some of the best-loved treats and food brands your pup will drool over.
A healthier alternative to rawhide, the SmartBones SmartSticks are flavored with peanut butter and chicken and packed with vitamins and minerals to help your dog stay busy and healthy, all while cleaning his teeth and gums. Pet parents who shop on Chewy love these sticks, and you and your pup will, too.
Yes, this might be a birthday-themed bundle box from Chewy, but it can definitely be purchased to celebrate your rescue pup’s homecoming. The box contains dog-friendly cake, birthday cake-flavored treats and even a few toys and accessories to really make your new dog feel special.
These accessories and more will really show you care
Your rescue pup will definitely feel pampered when you pick up one or several of these fun accessories.
If your dog is a rescue, chances are you don’t know what breed (or breeds) your pup is, and that can be vital information to ensure you’re providing the best care you can for him (as some breeds are predisposed to specific health issues or concerns). The Embark Dog DNA Kit is an easy way to get a full breakdown of your pup’s genetic makeup. The Breed ID test confirms what breeds your dog is, where those breeds originate and even gives insight into your dog’s relatives and ancestry. The Heath + Breed ID kit takes the DNA test a step further and gives you detailed information gathered from a genetic health screening, personalized recommendations based on that information, and will send all health info directly to your vet.
These bright and bold dog collars from GoTags will give you peace of mind. Because the personalized embroidery is so vibrant, you’ll be able to see your dog’s name and emergency contact info from yards away, which may help if the worst should happen and he runs away.
Choose your favorite buffalo plaid color and then pick which color you’d like your dog’s name to be embroidered in and then choose the size of the bandana to get a completely custom look for your pup. He’ll feel so proud rocking such a beautiful piece!
Your rescue pup will feel so much love when he sees all his new goodies that he’ll be chomping at the bit to start his brand-new adventure with you.