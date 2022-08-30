Sponsored by Embark Vet

Adopting a rescue pup is a rewarding experience for everyone involved. Not only are you getting a friend for life, but your new dog is getting an entirely new start in a loving home.

Of course, when you’re bringing a rescue dog home, you’re going to need all the essentials, like food, a leash and dog poop bags, but what about all the fun stuff that will make your pup feel extra special? We found some of the best dog products you can buy so you can really spoil your new rescue pup and help him feel right at home.

From treats and toys to fluffy blankets and DNA kits, here are some products that will make your pup feel like he’s part of the fam.

Items for your new pup’s comfort zone

Your new rescue is going to need a place to call his own and feel comfy while he gets used to his new digs. Setting up a comfort zone with these highly rated items will help him get settled faster.