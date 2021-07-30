The 5 Best Tools To Remove Pet Hair From Your Car

Pet hair who? 😹🐶

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 7/30/2021

No matter where your pet goes, pet hair is sure to follow.

And that includes in the car, too.

Preventative measures are always your best bet (like getting this car seat cover that The Dodo pets are totally obsessed over), since the car is the kind of place where pet hair gets stuck forever.

But if you don’t have a car seat cover and you need to remove some pet hair from your car, high-quality lint rollers or cordless handheld vacuums are the way to go.

And that’s where this list was born. The Dodo rounded up some of the best tools to remove pet hair from the car for good.

Here’s what we found:

Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller
Amazon
Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller
$27

This self-cleaning lint roller works overtime to make sure car seats are pet-hair-free. The best part? You won’t be wasting so many sheets of paper like with old-school lint rollers.

Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover
Amazon
Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover
$11

This thing looks like a rock you grabbed off the street — but it’s a *magic* rock. It has a unique rigid texture that removes hair from a vehicle’s interior quickly and easily.

Nado Care Pet Hair Remover Roller
Amazon
Nado Care Pet Hair Remover Roller
$28

A self-cleaning lint roller that looks like a cat? Yes, please!

Mini Pet Hair Remover For Car Detailing
Amazon
Mini Pet Hair Remover For Car Detailing
$15

Always frustrated by the curves, crevices and other hidden places pet hair hides in the car? This tool was made for you.

Bissell 1782 Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand and Car Vacuum
Amazon
Bissell 1782 Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand and Car Vacuum
$89

This powerful handheld vacuum is perfect for taking outside and getting rid of all that pet hair (and any stains she left behind). It comes with an upholstery tool so you can really get those seats clean. 

