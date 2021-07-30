The 5 Best Tools To Remove Pet Hair From Your Car

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

No matter where your pet goes, pet hair is sure to follow.

And that includes in the car, too.

Preventative measures are always your best bet (like getting this car seat cover that The Dodo pets are totally obsessed over), since the car is the kind of place where pet hair gets stuck forever.

But if you don’t have a car seat cover and you need to remove some pet hair from your car, high-quality lint rollers or cordless handheld vacuums are the way to go.

And that’s where this list was born. The Dodo rounded up some of the best tools to remove pet hair from the car for good.

Here’s what we found: