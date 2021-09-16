What Are Red Tide Blooms, And Are They Dangerous For Dogs?

You may have read about the red tide on the Florida Gulf coast and how it’s killing fish and other sea animals.

It’s pretty scary to see all those fish washed up on the shore, and if you’re heading to the beach with your dog, you might be wondering if red tide is dangerous to dogs, too.

It turns out red tide is toxic to dogs, and you should keep your pup far away from it.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Erick Mears, medical director at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital in Tampa, Florida, to find out everything you need to know about the effects of red tide on dogs so you can keep your pup safe.

What is red tide?



“Red tide, or Karenia brevis (K. brevis), is a microscopic algal,” Dr. Mears told The Dodo. “There are several algae species that can cause ‘red tide,’ but K. brevis is typically the species found in the Gulf of Mexico.”

When these organisms grow out of control, they form a “red tide” of algae, which gives the water a reddish color (hence the name). The blooms are usually concentrated in coastal waters because K. brevis needs water with a high salt content to survive.

These organisms and red tide have been around for a long time, but human activities are making them more frequent. For example, chemicals from farming, factories and pollution sometimes flow into the ocean, which can cause the overgrowth of bacteria, leading to more frequent red tides.

Is red tide dangerous?



Yes, red tide is dangerous to animals (including humans and dogs).

“The K. brevis produces brevetoxins, which is a neurogenic toxin, affecting the central nervous systems of fish and other vertebrates, causing death,” Dr. Mears said.

Brevetoxins are toxins (as the name implies) that are tasteless and odorless and cause neurological and gastrointestinal symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, vertigo and lack of muscle control.

During red tide blooms, these toxins can also become aerosolized (able to spread through the air).

“The brevetoxins get into the air when the K. brevis organisms get damaged by the ocean’s waves,” Dr. Mears said. “This releases the toxin into the air, hence causing respiratory issues that both people and animals can have from exposure.”

The most common way that people are exposed to brevetoxins is by eating fish or shellfish that are contaminated with them. If you breathe in the red tide aerosol, you can also develop respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and troubled breathing.

How does red tide affect dogs?



Red tide is also harmful to dogs.

You should keep your pup far away from any red tide blooms. The biggest risk to dogs is eating the red tide algae, either by eating dead fish that have washed up on shore or by drinking it in the water. They can even be exposed to it by licking their coats after swimming in an area with red tide.

Symptoms of red tide poisoning in dogs can include:

Seizures

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Coughing

Wheezing

“If you think your pet has potentially been exposed to K. brevis, immediately seek veterinary care,” Dr. Mears said.

Some dogs can be at greater risk for red tide poisoning if they have a preexisting condition that weakens their respiratory system (though all dogs should still avoid it).

“For many geriatric pets with underlying respiratory disease, such as tracheal collapse, chronic bronchitis, pneumonia and pulmonary fibrosis, it is important to not expose them to areas around red tide due to aerosolization and likely sensitivity,” Dr. Mears said.

How to keep your dog safe during a red tide bloom

Bring your dog inside



If you live near an area where there’s a red tide, consider keeping your dog (and any other pets) inside during the red tide bloom so they don’t breathe in the toxin in the air, Dr. Mears said.

Studies have shown that red tide aerosols can travel up to a mile inland, so if you’re within that range, you and your dog could be affected.

Keep an eye on your dog



If you take your dog to the beach, keep a close eye on him to make sure he doesn’t eat anything he shouldn’t.

“During or after a red tide, it is important you do not allow pets to play with dead fish or foam that may accumulate on the beach,” Dr. Mears said.

Foamy waves have an even higher concentration of toxin than the water, Dr. Mears said. So be especially careful if your dog is playing in the waves.

Give your dog a bath



If your dog does go swimming during a red tide bloom, make sure to wash him as soon as possible. Dogs like licking and grooming themselves, and if your dog licks his fur after swimming in a red tide, he could ingest the toxin.

Avoid areas with a red tide



If you’re planning a beach trip with your dog, you should plan your trip for an area where there’s no red tide so your dog can be free to swim in the water.

“You may be able to avoid high-concentration beaches by using the MyFWC interactive map, which represents the abundance of K. brevis in samples collected statewide over the last eight days and is updated daily,” Dr. Mears said.

It’s best to keep your dog away from the beach during a red tide bloom. But if you do need to bring your dog to the beach, be sure to follow these tips to keep your pup safe.