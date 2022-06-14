Here Are 5 Popular Raw Dog Foods

If you’ve heard of people feeding their pups raw dog food, you might be curious what all the hype is about.

The best raw foods are made with fresh, whole-food ingredients, such as real chicken, eggs or beef organs.

We reached out to Dr. Sara Ochoa, a veterinarian consultant at Senior Tail Waggers, to get all the info you need about raw dog food. Plus, we made a list of commercially available raw dog foods that are popular with pet parents.

What is raw dog food?

Raw dog food’s basically just uncooked meat and produce. Ingredients in raw dog food are usually raw meat, bones, organ meat (like kidney), raw eggs and uncooked vegetables.

Since it contains raw meat, raw food usually has to be refrigerated or frozen, but some dog food brands sell it freeze-dried, which means it’s been frozen and had all the moisture removed.

Benefits of raw dog food

Potential benefits of feeding your dog raw food include:

Shinier coat

Healthier skin

Better bone and joint health

Cleaner teeth

Smaller stools

Fewer allergic reactions

Lots of dog parents think raw dog food’s healthier than dry or canned dog food because it doesn’t have preservatives or processed ingredients, Dr. Ochoa said. Some experts also think that feeding raw food to your dog is healthier than regular dog food because it’s closer to the natural diet that wolves eat.

Raw food can be good for dogs who have allergies because it contains fewer ingredients, and it doesn’t have preservatives that most dry foods have, so it may be less likely to upset your dog’s stomach.

But keep in mind, you can get these same benefits by feeding your pup a commercially available dry or wet food, adding supplements to his diet or giving him dental treats. And while there are definitely benefits to feeding your pup a raw diet, you should be aware of the risks.

Raw dog food can contain bacteria that can give your pup food poisoning. You’ll also be at risk for getting sick from raw food if you don’t wash your hands and any surfaces the food touched really well.

“If the food is not handled properly, bacteria can grow on this meat, causing your dog to [become] very sick,” Dr. Ochoa told The Dodo. “Salmonella and E. coli are two common pathogens that can grow on improperly handled raw food.”

Also, some raw dog foods contain whole bones, which can be a choking hazard, cause an intestinal blockage or break your dog’s teeth.

Keep in mind there are some dogs who shouldn’t eat raw food at all. Certain medical conditions, such as kidney disease, can be exacerbated by the high amounts of protein in raw food. Dogs with weak immune systems — such as dogs receiving cancer treatment, puppies, and dogs with immunosuppressive diseases — shouldn’t be fed raw food because they’re more susceptible to getting sick from bacteria.

Popular raw dog food brands

If you’re interested in trying out raw dog food, here are some that are popular with pet parents.

(Some of the below recipes are grain-free, so talk to your vet before feeding them to your pup because grain-free dog food should only be fed to dogs with grain allergies.)