Here Are 5 Popular Raw Dog Foods
Plus, what you need to know about raw food for dogs 🥩
If you’ve heard of people feeding their pups raw dog food, you might be curious what all the hype is about.
The best raw foods are made with fresh, whole-food ingredients, such as real chicken, eggs or beef organs.
We reached out to Dr. Sara Ochoa, a veterinarian consultant at Senior Tail Waggers, to get all the info you need about raw dog food. Plus, we made a list of commercially available raw dog foods that are popular with pet parents.
- Instinct Raw Boost Whole Grain Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food
- Sundays Food for Dogs USDA Beef Recipe
- Instinct Freeze Dried Raw Meals Grain-Free Real Beef Recipe Dog Food
- Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Stella's Super Beef Dinner Patties Dog Food
- Primal Beef Formula Nuggets Grain-Free Raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food
What is raw dog food?
Raw dog food’s basically just uncooked meat and produce. Ingredients in raw dog food are usually raw meat, bones, organ meat (like kidney), raw eggs and uncooked vegetables.
Since it contains raw meat, raw food usually has to be refrigerated or frozen, but some dog food brands sell it freeze-dried, which means it’s been frozen and had all the moisture removed.
Benefits of raw dog food
Potential benefits of feeding your dog raw food include:
- Shinier coat
- Healthier skin
- Better bone and joint health
- Cleaner teeth
- Smaller stools
- Fewer allergic reactions
Lots of dog parents think raw dog food’s healthier than dry or canned dog food because it doesn’t have preservatives or processed ingredients, Dr. Ochoa said. Some experts also think that feeding raw food to your dog is healthier than regular dog food because it’s closer to the natural diet that wolves eat.
Raw food can be good for dogs who have allergies because it contains fewer ingredients, and it doesn’t have preservatives that most dry foods have, so it may be less likely to upset your dog’s stomach.
But keep in mind, you can get these same benefits by feeding your pup a commercially available dry or wet food, adding supplements to his diet or giving him dental treats. And while there are definitely benefits to feeding your pup a raw diet, you should be aware of the risks.
Raw dog food can contain bacteria that can give your pup food poisoning. You’ll also be at risk for getting sick from raw food if you don’t wash your hands and any surfaces the food touched really well.
“If the food is not handled properly, bacteria can grow on this meat, causing your dog to [become] very sick,” Dr. Ochoa told The Dodo. “Salmonella and E. coli are two common pathogens that can grow on improperly handled raw food.”
Also, some raw dog foods contain whole bones, which can be a choking hazard, cause an intestinal blockage or break your dog’s teeth.
Keep in mind there are some dogs who shouldn’t eat raw food at all. Certain medical conditions, such as kidney disease, can be exacerbated by the high amounts of protein in raw food. Dogs with weak immune systems — such as dogs receiving cancer treatment, puppies, and dogs with immunosuppressive diseases — shouldn’t be fed raw food because they’re more susceptible to getting sick from bacteria.
Popular raw dog food brands
If you’re interested in trying out raw dog food, here are some that are popular with pet parents.
(Some of the below recipes are grain-free, so talk to your vet before feeding them to your pup because grain-free dog food should only be fed to dogs with grain allergies.)
This dog food contains both regular kibble and freeze-dried raw food. Cage-free chicken is the first ingredient, and it doesn’t have any artificial preservatives or colors. It has a bunch of five-star reviews. One Petco reviewer said, “This kibble is the first one we've found that she is always excited to eat. Even with her sensitive stomach, this brand is a winner.”
This food was created by a veterinarian, so you can be sure it’s healthy for your pup. The raw food is air-dried, and it contains real USDA beef that your dog will love. It even earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval. One Dodo pet parent said, “Doc’s normally very, very picky. Then I added in the Sundays and it became so much easier to feed him because he is now so excited to eat.” Plus, you can buy a subscription so you’ll never run out.
The freeze-dried, bite-sized pieces of this food are easy for your dog to eat (and easy for you to serve), and the food contains three times as much beef as kibble. There are over 600 five-star reviews, and one buyer said, “My dog is such a picky eater. This is the only dog food he will eat without question.”
These patties are made of 95 percent grass-fed beef and organic fruits and vegetables. They don’t have any added hormones, antibiotics or fillers. The patties are super popular, with over 7,500 five-star reviews. One Amazon buyer said, “My dogs love this food. It always smells so fresh and good. Within a week, they had more energy, their fur was a little softer and shinier, the senior dog moved more easily, and the dog with severe allergies [had] decreased symptoms.”
These freeze-dried beef nuggets are super convenient to use as treats or as a topping on your dog’s regular food. You can serve them dry or rehydrate them with water, and they include certified organic produce, certified organic minerals and unrefined vitamins. One Chewy buyer said, “We tried all kinds of dog food on our fussy eater, and she'd turn up her nose at most of them. Now she hears us preparing her food, and she's standing at our feet ready to dig in.”
If you decide to feed your dog raw food, be sure to talk to your vet first to make sure it’s OK to give him, and be super careful when serving it so you and your pup don’t get sick.