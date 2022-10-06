Is Raw Cat Food Really Good For Your Kitty?
Here’s the thing about raw cat food 🥩
You might’ve heard that raw diets are good for cats because they resemble the diets of your pet’s wild ancestors (aka lions, tigers and other big cats).
But is that really the case?
We spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats, Dr. Jennifer Coates, a practicing veterinarian on the board of advisors for Pet News Daily, and Kaitlyn Tullio, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out everything you need to know about raw cat food.
And here are some commercially available raw cat food options:
Best overall raw cat food
- Best overall raw cat food: Stella & Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Raw Cat Food
- Best frozen: Instinct Frozen Raw Bites
- Best flavor options: Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Mini Nibs
What is a raw food diet for cats?
A raw food diet for cats is exactly what it sounds like — it’s when your cat’s diet consists of eating raw, uncooked food.
“Raw cat food is muscle meat, organ meat and ground bones that haven’t undergone a cooking process the way that commercial cat foods have,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.
Is raw food good for cats?
A lot of people believe that raw cat food is a healthy option for their pets. Anecdotally, there are claims that a raw diet for cats (aka biologically appropriate raw food, or BARF) can improve digestion, coat quality and dental health, among other health benefits.
“They are thought to be more nutritious and more digestible because they aren’t as processed,” Dr. Bonk said.
According to Tullio, benefits of raw cat food can include:
- Less stinky poops
- Less shedding
- Fewer hairballs
- Increased dental and urinary health
- Possible increase in energy
- Possible weight loss
However, there’s some debate around whether raw cat food is actually any better for your pet than cooked alternatives, especially since it can even be dangerous in some cases.
“I have seen no scientific evidence supporting the idea that feeding a raw diet provides superior nutrition to pets in comparison to a diet made from the same ingredients that have been appropriately cooked,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo.
“I hesitate to recommend a raw cat food simply because what works for one cat might not work for others,” Dr. Bonk said.
If you like the idea of feeding your cat a raw diet, don’t just jump right in. Instead, chat with your vet to figure out if it’s a good option for your BFF.
“Raw food diets are not for every pet owner,” Tullio told The Dodo. “You have to choose what you think is best for your cat and you. Please research thoroughly before buying a raw food diet for your cat.”
Is raw food bad for cats?
There are actually a few ways raw food can be bad for cats.
It doesn’t provide a balanced diet
While you might think a raw cat food diet means giving your cat a piece of raw meat at dinnertime, providing your pet with a well-balanced diet is actually a lot more involved than that.
“The biggest issue with raw cat food is the possibility that it isn’t a complete and balanced diet,” Dr. Bonk said. “Meat alone doesn’t provide all of the necessary nutrients that a cat needs, so supplementation is required to fill in those gaps.”
It can contain bacteria
Cooking cat food can kill a lot of bacteria and infectious agents that live on raw food. According to Dr. Coates, pathogens that can be found on raw food include:
- Salmonella
- E. coli
- Listeria
- Sarcocystis
- Toxoplasma
“These bacteria and parasites can make cats sick,” Dr. Coates said. “They can also be spread to people through the ingredients, contaminated surfaces and a pet’s feces. Pets and people who are immunocompromised, very young or elderly are at highest risk for developing diseases associated with raw foods.”
How to safely give your pet raw cat food
If you really want to feed your cat raw food, there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re going about it safely.
Practice proper hygiene
Since you’re handling raw food, it’s important to practice proper hygiene to prevent any contamination issues.
“Wash your hands,” Dr. Coates said. “Decontaminate the surfaces and utensils used in food preparation. Wash produce thoroughly.”
If you do these things, you and your family members are less likely to get sick from your cat’s raw food.
Consult a vet or veterinary nutritionist
Anytime you switch up your cat’s diet, you should chat with your vet first to make sure it’s the right move for your BFF and that you’re going about it safely. And this is especially true when you’re preparing raw food for your cat at home.
“Recipes for home-prepared cat foods — whether cooked or raw — that you can find online or in publications are rarely nutritionally complete and balanced,” Dr. Coates said. “Make sure that any recipe you use is designed by a veterinary nutritionist and takes into account your cat’s specific needs with regards to age, weight and health status.”
Serve food in small pieces
The last thing you want is your cat choking on his food, so make sure that any raw food you buy or prepare is served in small pieces that won’t lead to any blockages.
“Make sure ingredients are ground to small enough sizes that they aren’t a choking hazard or won’t cause an intestinal obstruction,” Dr. Bonk said.
Consider commercially prepared raw cat food
In most cases, raw cat foods you purchase in pet stores and from reputable retailers online are nutritionally balanced. Plus, they can be a lot more convenient than preparing food for your cat at home.
“Choose a raw cat food that has been formulated by a veterinarian to ensure that it is complete and balanced,” Dr. Bonk said.
Commercially available raw cat food options
There are a few commercially available raw cat food products to choose from (with the OK from your vet, of course).
This raw cat food is a top-rated option among pet parents and even earned over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Not only is it packed with protein, but it’s also formulated with organic fruits and vegetables.
If your cat’s a bit on the picky side or has food sensitivities, this raw cat food has plenty of protein options. There are several varieties of this raw cat food, including:
This raw cat food is frozen to preserve nutrients that’ll help your BFF benefit from this diet. So make sure you don’t thaw it until dinnertime — it should still be a little cold when you give it to your cat, but not frozen.
There’s also an option specifically for kittens.
While raw cat food may seem appealing in theory, it’s not always the healthiest option for your BFF. So before switching up your pet’s diet, make sure you consult your vet or a nutritionist.
Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.