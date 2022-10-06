Is Raw Cat Food Really Good For Your Kitty?

And here are some commercially available raw cat food options:

We spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats , Dr. Jennifer Coates, a practicing veterinarian on the board of advisors for Pet News Daily , and Kaitlyn Tullio, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet , to find out everything you need to know about raw cat food.

But is that really the case?

You might’ve heard that raw diets are good for cats because they resemble the diets of your pet’s wild ancestors (aka lions, tigers and other big cats).

What is a raw food diet for cats?

A raw food diet for cats is exactly what it sounds like — it’s when your cat’s diet consists of eating raw, uncooked food.

“Raw cat food is muscle meat, organ meat and ground bones that haven’t undergone a cooking process the way that commercial cat foods have,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

Is raw food good for cats?

A lot of people believe that raw cat food is a healthy option for their pets. Anecdotally, there are claims that a raw diet for cats (aka biologically appropriate raw food, or BARF) can improve digestion, coat quality and dental health, among other health benefits.

“They are thought to be more nutritious and more digestible because they aren’t as processed,” Dr. Bonk said.

According to Tullio, benefits of raw cat food can include:

Less stinky poops

Less shedding

Fewer hairballs

Increased dental and urinary health

Possible increase in energy

Possible weight loss

However, there’s some debate around whether raw cat food is actually any better for your pet than cooked alternatives, especially since it can even be dangerous in some cases.

“I have seen no scientific evidence supporting the idea that feeding a raw diet provides superior nutrition to pets in comparison to a diet made from the same ingredients that have been appropriately cooked,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo.

“I hesitate to recommend a raw cat food simply because what works for one cat might not work for others,” Dr. Bonk said.

If you like the idea of feeding your cat a raw diet, don’t just jump right in. Instead, chat with your vet to figure out if it’s a good option for your BFF.

“Raw food diets are not for every pet owner,” Tullio told The Dodo. “You have to choose what you think is best for your cat and you. Please research thoroughly before buying a raw food diet for your cat.”

Is raw food bad for cats?

There are actually a few ways raw food can be bad for cats.

It doesn’t provide a balanced diet

While you might think a raw cat food diet means giving your cat a piece of raw meat at dinnertime, providing your pet with a well-balanced diet is actually a lot more involved than that.

“The biggest issue with raw cat food is the possibility that it isn’t a complete and balanced diet,” Dr. Bonk said. “Meat alone doesn’t provide all of the necessary nutrients that a cat needs, so supplementation is required to fill in those gaps.”

It can contain bacteria

Cooking cat food can kill a lot of bacteria and infectious agents that live on raw food. According to Dr. Coates, pathogens that can be found on raw food include:

Salmonella

E. coli

Listeria

Sarcocystis

Toxoplasma

“These bacteria and parasites can make cats sick,” Dr. Coates said. “They can also be spread to people through the ingredients, contaminated surfaces and a pet’s feces. Pets and people who are immunocompromised, very young or elderly are at highest risk for developing diseases associated with raw foods.”

How to safely give your pet raw cat food

If you really want to feed your cat raw food, there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re going about it safely.

Practice proper hygiene

Since you’re handling raw food, it’s important to practice proper hygiene to prevent any contamination issues.

“Wash your hands,” Dr. Coates said. “Decontaminate the surfaces and utensils used in food preparation. Wash produce thoroughly.”

If you do these things, you and your family members are less likely to get sick from your cat’s raw food.

Consult a vet or veterinary nutritionist

Anytime you switch up your cat’s diet, you should chat with your vet first to make sure it’s the right move for your BFF and that you’re going about it safely. And this is especially true when you’re preparing raw food for your cat at home.

“Recipes for home-prepared cat foods — whether cooked or raw — that you can find online or in publications are rarely nutritionally complete and balanced,” Dr. Coates said. “Make sure that any recipe you use is designed by a veterinary nutritionist and takes into account your cat’s specific needs with regards to age, weight and health status.”

Serve food in small pieces

The last thing you want is your cat choking on his food, so make sure that any raw food you buy or prepare is served in small pieces that won’t lead to any blockages.

“Make sure ingredients are ground to small enough sizes that they aren’t a choking hazard or won’t cause an intestinal obstruction,” Dr. Bonk said.

Consider commercially prepared raw cat food

In most cases, raw cat foods you purchase in pet stores and from reputable retailers online are nutritionally balanced. Plus, they can be a lot more convenient than preparing food for your cat at home.

“Choose a raw cat food that has been formulated by a veterinarian to ensure that it is complete and balanced,” Dr. Bonk said.

Commercially available raw cat food options

There are a few commercially available raw cat food products to choose from (with the OK from your vet, of course).