The Best Rabbit Toys For Chewing, Foraging And Hopping

The best rabbit toys should be made of safe, edible materials and should stimulate your rabbit’s natural chewing, hopping, hiding and foraging instincts.

After reading the reviews and doing the research, we found some of the best rabbit toys that will keep your bunny entertained for hours on end. There are so many fantastic choices on this list that your rabbit may even end up overwhelmed by all the goodies you get him!

Rabbits are busy little bees when it comes to chewing, nibbling and exploring new territory. So it’s no wonder that rabbit parents are constantly on the lookout for new toys that will prevent bunny boredom from creeping in.

How to find the best rabbit toy

Here are a few shopping considerations to keep in mind when choosing the perfect toy for your bunny.

The toy should be made of natural and edible materials

Your rabbit’s going to be chewing and nibbling on these toys, so you need to make sure that they’re made with safe materials that are OK for him to ingest. A few rabbit-safe materials are:

Alfalfa: This is a natural plant that can be eaten by rabbits and is often a large portion of young rabbit diets. It shouldn’t be given in bulk to older rabbits, as they need more fiber in their daily diet, but it’s fine to be given as part of a toy.

Seagrass: Another safe and natural fiber, seagrass can be woven into a variety of different rabbit toys and is perfectly fine for bunnies to eat.

Wood: Natural, unfinished and untreated wood is a great material for chew-happy bunnies. Apple, ash, birch, hawthorn, hazel, juniper, maple, pear, poplar, spruce and willow wood are all acceptable for rabbits to chew and ingest.

Cardboard: As long as the cardboard doesn’t have ink and is nontoxic, your bunny can chew and shred away. Make sure your bunny doesn’t ingest too much cardboard, however, as this can be bad for his digestive system.

The toy should stimulate chewing, hiding, hopping or foraging

A great toy should make your rabbit tap into his natural instincts. Bunnies love to chew, shred and nibble on everything and anything, so a toy with a great natural texture will inspire him to chew.

Larger toys may also stimulate your bunny’s instinct to hide (he can climb into tunnels or small houses) or hop (larger moving toys are fun for rabbits to jump over and around).

And some toys even allow your bunny to forage. You either can hide treats in them, or there could be a variety of different stimulants all in one toy that inspire your rabbit to explore and hunt for food and goodies.

Price should reflect quality and how long you expect the toy to last

If you’re investing in a larger, higher-priced item, make sure it’s something that’s going to last a while. Rabbits love to shred and nibble things, so a wood toy will last longer than a grass or cardboard toy and, therefore, may cost a bit more money.

Smaller, edible toys should only cost a few dollars because, if they’re a hit with your rabbit, they’re not going to last long.

Take size into consideration, too

Are you looking for a toy to fit in your rabbit’s hutch to keep him occupied while he’s safe inside? Or are you on the hunt for a toy he can play with while he’s out and about on the living room floor? If your toy has size restraints based on where your rabbit will play with it, be sure to take measurements before purchasing to get the perfect fit.

Variety is good for active rabbits

If you find that your rabbit tires of toys easily, then you might want to opt for a variety pack of rabbit toys. You can find sets that come with toys made with various materials that will help your rabbit stay interested and busy for longer periods of time.

The best rabbit toys you can buy

Here are some of the best rabbit toys that we love.

