The One Thing We All Had In Common With Queen Elizabeth II

Aside from a dedication to service, family and her country during a historic 70-year reign, one thing remains steadfast: Queen Elizabeth II will always be remembered for her love of animals, particularly her pet corgis. Her Majesty had over 30 corgis in her lifetime! "She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs," Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, recently told Newsweek. "They were her first love and they will be her last."

As “All The Queen’s Corgis” author Penny Junor wrote, "Strip away the wealth, the privilege and the palaces, and the bond she has with her dogs is no different from the bond the rest of us have with ours, no matter our station in life." Dog parents — with or without the tiaras, we’re all the same. A lifelong bond At age 7, Princess Elizabeth met a friend’s corgi and immediately fell in love, according to the BBC. Soon after, the princess would have her own corgi, whose official name was Rozavel Golden Eagle, or “Dookie,” after the Duke of York.

Princess Elizabeth’s love of corgis continued over the years, as did their popularity across England, no doubt based on her influence. According to the BBC, in 1936, The Kennel Club reported a clear spike in Pembroke corgi registrations, and again on her 18th birthday in 1944, when the Princess was given Susan, another corgi. Susan was a faithful companion for many years, including during the Queen’s honeymoon with Prince Phillip, when she reportedly smuggled Susan on a ship under a few blankets, and after she was crowned queen at age 25.