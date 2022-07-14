Here’s What To Know About Pyoderma In Dogs, According To A Vet
This might be why your pup is so itchy.
If your pup’s itching like crazy or getting hot spots, he could have a skin infection, like pyoderma.
It’s important to know what the signs of pyoderma are, not only because you definitely don’t want your pup to be scratching or uncomfortable, but also because pyodermas are infections and can be caused by other conditions that need treatment, like parasites.
We reached out to Dr. Fiona Lee, a veterinary dermatologist and medical director at Pet Dermatology Center, to find out what pyoderma in dogs is and how it’s treated.
What is pyoderma in dogs?
Pyoderma (which means “pus in the skin”), also called impetigo, is a bacterial skin infection that’s usually caused by an overgrowth of bacteria. There are a variety of symptoms, but one of the common signs is bumps that look like pimples.
A common cause is Staphylococcus (staph) bacteria, according to Dr. Lee. This bacteria lives on the skin normally, but when it overgrows, it can lead to infection.
Other causes of pyoderma include:
- Parasites, such as mites or fleas
- Allergies
- A weakened immune system (like in puppies or dogs on immunosuppressive drugs)
- A wound becoming infected
- Autoimmune or hormonal diseases, such as hypothyroidism or Cushing’s disease
- Poor hygiene
Signs of pyoderma in dogs
Common symptoms of pyoderma in dogs include:
“In short-haired dogs, this can look like a moth-eaten haircoat,” Dr. Lee told The Dodo. “In long-haired dogs, this can look like a large spreading area of hair loss with scabs at the periphery (superficial spreading pyoderma).”
Dogs can develop pyoderma all over their bodies or in only certain spots. It often occurs in places where skin rubs together or where there’s a moist, warm environment, like the armpits or groin. Because of this, dogs with skin folds, like bulldogs, are more susceptible to developing it.
To diagnose your dog, your vet will examine him and take a biopsy to look at the skin cells under a microscope (called cytology), Dr. Lee said.
Your dog might also need to be tested for allergies if the pyoderma is from an allergic reaction.
Is pyoderma in dogs contagious?
According to Dr. Lee, pyoderma itself isn’t contagious, but the cause of it could be. Fleas, for example, can cause pyoderma and can be spread to other animals or people.
A certain type of staph infection known as methicillin resistant staph infection (MRSA) can be contagious to people with weak immune systems. “Good hand hygiene is recommended after touching infected areas, especially if there are immunosuppressed individuals (humans or animals) in the house,” Dr. Lee said.
Is pyoderma in dogs fatal?
Most of the time, pyoderma is easily treated. But it can become serious if it goes untreated or for dogs who already have an underlying health condition.
How to treat pyoderma in dogs
Dr. Lee recommended using topical medications first and only giving your dog antibiotics if topical products don’t work or if your pup has a deep pyoderma. Since increasing antimicrobial resistance is a problem, “[w]hen a superficial bacterial skin infection is suspected, we want to retrain owners from asking for yet another oral antibiotic to [instead] asking how they can manage the underlying cause, while using topicals to manage the current infection,” Dr. Lee said.
Treatments for pyoderma include:
- Topical antimicrobials
- Medicated shampoo or spray (containing benzoyl peroxide or chlorhexidine)
- Oral anti-inflammatory medications
- Allergy medications, such as antihistamines
- Anti-parasitic medications
- Oral antibiotics (deep pyodermas require this treatment)
If your dog has chronic or recurrent pyoderma even after treatment with medications, he might be resistant to the type of medicine you’ve been giving him.
“Dogs can get multidrug resistant infections,” Dr. Lee said. “At times, a culture (swab of tissue, performed with concurrent cytology) may be indicated to help identify the strain of bacteria and which antibiotic best treats it.”
You should also get your dog a cone or recovery suit to prevent him from continuing to itch, and make sure the area stays clean and gets air circulation. Your vet will also likely trim or shave the area around the pyoderma, since hair can trap things that can get into the wound.
If you think your pup has pyoderma, take him to the vet to get him checked out and hopefully relieve his symptoms.