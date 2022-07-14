Here’s What To Know About Pyoderma In Dogs, According To A Vet

If your pup’s itching like crazy or getting hot spots, he could have a skin infection, like pyoderma.

It’s important to know what the signs of pyoderma are, not only because you definitely don’t want your pup to be scratching or uncomfortable, but also because pyodermas are infections and can be caused by other conditions that need treatment, like parasites.

We reached out to Dr. Fiona Lee, a veterinary dermatologist and medical director at Pet Dermatology Center, to find out what pyoderma in dogs is and how it’s treated.

What is pyoderma in dogs?

Pyoderma (which means “pus in the skin”), also called impetigo, is a bacterial skin infection that’s usually caused by an overgrowth of bacteria. There are a variety of symptoms, but one of the common signs is bumps that look like pimples.

A common cause is Staphylococcus (staph) bacteria, according to Dr. Lee. This bacteria lives on the skin normally, but when it overgrows, it can lead to infection.

Other causes of pyoderma include:

Parasites, such as mites or fleas

Allergies

A weakened immune system (like in puppies or dogs on immunosuppressive drugs)

A wound becoming infected

Autoimmune or hormonal diseases, such as hypothyroidism or Cushing’s disease

Poor hygiene

Signs of pyoderma in dogs

Common symptoms of pyoderma in dogs include:

Hot spots

Papules

Pustules

Crusted skin or scabs

Redness

Dry or flaky skin

Furuncles (similar to ingrown hairs)

Itching

Hair loss

Hyperpigmentation

Swelling

Pain

“In short-haired dogs, this can look like a moth-eaten haircoat,” Dr. Lee told The Dodo. “In long-haired dogs, this can look like a large spreading area of hair loss with scabs at the periphery (superficial spreading pyoderma).”

Dogs can develop pyoderma all over their bodies or in only certain spots. It often occurs in places where skin rubs together or where there’s a moist, warm environment, like the armpits or groin. Because of this, dogs with skin folds, like bulldogs, are more susceptible to developing it.

To diagnose your dog, your vet will examine him and take a biopsy to look at the skin cells under a microscope (called cytology), Dr. Lee said.

Your dog might also need to be tested for allergies if the pyoderma is from an allergic reaction.