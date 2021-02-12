Can I Find A Purebred Dog At A Rescue?

It’s probably one of the most common myths about rescues — but if you’re looking for a specific breed of dog, you can absolutely still rescue one!

“It may take a bit longer, but purebreds do end up at the shelter just like any other breed,” Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, told The Dodo.

As a matter of fact, purebreds often have their own rescues as well.

So if you’re thinking about a specific breed, like a poodle or a schnauzer, you can look into rescues specific to that breed.

Where do purebred rescues come from?

Just like any other rescue dog, purebreds can find themselves at a shelter from getting lost, being surrendered or being born out on the streets themselves.

They can also be rescued from puppy mills or commercial breeders — because if a puppy doesn’t sell before he starts to grow, he’ll often get dumped at a shelter.

It’s sad to think about, but it happens. (And the best way to help stop the cycle is to stop buying dogs and do the legwork to adopt the right one for you.)

How to find your perfect dog

In most cases, it’s best to head to a shelter and find the dog who has the personality you’re looking for, regardless of how he or she looks, since that’s the best way to determine a good match (and since dogs are just as special and individual as humans are).

But if you really want a specific breed, and you can’t find a breed-specific rescue, it’s best to reach out to as many rescues as possible and put an adoption application on file with them — even if they don’t have the breed you’re looking for at that time. New dogs come in all the time so this way they’ll have you in mind when your dream dog arrives.

“If you are patient and willing to do research and take your time, you can rescue any breed/age dog!” Semel said.