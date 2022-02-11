A Guide To Your Puppy's Vaccination Schedule

You want to make sure your puppy is up to date on his vaccines, but how exactly does that work? Can he get them all at once or does he need to space them out?

The thing is, not all dog vaccines work on the same timeline.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B. Vet, to figure out your puppy’s vaccination schedule.

JUMP TO: DA2P vaccine | Rabies vaccine | Bordetella vaccine | Canine influenza vaccine | Leptospirosis vaccine | Lyme vaccine | Parainfluenza vaccine | Rattlesnake vaccine

What vaccines do dogs need?

Dogs need a bunch of different vaccines, but some are more crucial than others.

Core vaccines are vaccines that all dogs need, while non-core (aka lifestyle) vaccines are only necessary for dogs in certain geographical areas and environments, or dogs with specific lifestyles.

Core vaccines for dogs

The core vaccines for dogs are:

Distemper vaccine

Adenovirus vaccine

Parvovirus vaccine

Rabies vaccine

The vaccines for distemper, adenovirus and parvovirus are often bundled together into one combination vaccine, known as the DA2P vaccine.

Non-core vaccines for dogs

Non-core vaccines for dogs include:

Bordetella vaccine

Canine influenza vaccine

Parainfluenza vaccine

Leptospirosis vaccine

Lyme vaccine

Rattlesnake vaccine

Talk to your vet to figure out which of these non-core vaccines your dog needs in addition to his core vaccines.

Recommended puppy vaccination schedule

Here’s an idea of what your puppy’s vaccination schedule might look like:

3 to 4 weeks old: Bordetella (intranasal option)

Bordetella (intranasal option) 6 weeks old: DA2P (and parainfluenza if included in combination vaccine)

DA2P (and parainfluenza if included in combination vaccine) 6 to 8 weeks old: Canine influenza

Canine influenza 6 to 8 weeks old: Parainfluenza

Parainfluenza 8 weeks old: Bordetella (parenteral or intraoral option)

Bordetella (parenteral or intraoral option) 8 to 9 weeks old: Leptospirosis and lyme

Leptospirosis and lyme 12 weeks old: Rabies

It’s important to note there’s no universal puppy vaccination schedule — your vet will be able to help you figure out what’s right for your individual pup.

“It is very tricky to make general guidelines for people to follow because it really depends [on] what vaccines their puppy has already received and the manufacturer of the vaccines,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo. “For example, the bordetella vaccine has to be boostered if it is injected but does not if it is in the oral form.”

You might be inclined to get your pup his vaccines all at the same time (like giving your pup a bordetella shot the same day as his DA2P vaccine), but that’s not necessarily the best approach.

“Many puppies get multiple vaccines at the same time; however, veterinarians can recommend doing one vaccine at a time,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Common reasons for doing separate vaccines are if the pet has a health condition or previous vaccine reactions.”

That being said, the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) does have some suggestions: