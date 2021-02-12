These Are The Cutest Toys To Help Your Teething Puppy

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You know it’s teething time when your puppy starts chewing literally everything in sight.

And as much as it hurts when your favorite pair of shoes ends up chewed to bits, the teething process actually hurts your puppy even more — which is why it’s important for you to get the right toys to help him through it.

You’re going to want to steer clear of hard toys (like bones), and instead look for rubber toys with different textures, because those will be soothing for your puppy’s tender gums.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best toys for a teething puppy.