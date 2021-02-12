These Are The Cutest Toys To Help Your Teething Puppy

For him to sink those tiny shark teeth into 🦈

By Sam Howell

Published on 2/12/2021

puppy teething toys
Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You know it’s teething time when your puppy starts chewing literally everything in sight.

And as much as it hurts when your favorite pair of shoes ends up chewed to bits, the teething process actually hurts your puppy even more — which is why it’s important for you to get the right toys to help him through it.

You’re going to want to steer clear of hard toys (like bones), and instead look for rubber toys with different textures, because those will be soothing for your puppy’s tender gums.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best toys for a teething puppy.

KONG Puppy Teething Stick
KONG Puppy Teething Stick
$6
$7
Those ridges help clean your puppy's teeth and soothe his gums.
Rosewood BioSafe Puppy Ring
Rosewood BioSafe Puppy Ring
$9
This ring will massage your pup's gums when they're sore from teething.
KONG Puppy Binkie
KONG Puppy Binkie
$8
$9
This binkie comes in two different colors and sizes so it's perfect for any puppy.
KONG Puppy Dog Toy
KONG Puppy Dog Toy
$7
You can stuff this teething toy with treats, so your puppy is sure to love it.
KONG Puppy Goodie Bone
KONG Puppy Goodie Bone
$7
$8
This bone is great for teething, and it's fillable.
Petstages Dental Links Chew Toy
Petstages Dental Links Chew Toy
$5
$11
These rings are made with different materials and textures to help your pup however he needs!
Pineapple Puppy Teething Toy
Pineapple Puppy Teething Toy
$14
Teething toys don't get any cuter than this.
Set Of 17 Puppy Teething Chew Toys
Set Of 17 Puppy Teething Chew Toys
$26
With so many options to choose from, you can easily turn teething time into playtime.

