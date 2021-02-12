These Are The Cutest Toys To Help Your Teething Puppy
For him to sink those tiny shark teeth into 🦈
You know it’s teething time when your puppy starts chewing literally everything in sight.
And as much as it hurts when your favorite pair of shoes ends up chewed to bits, the teething process actually hurts your puppy even more — which is why it’s important for you to get the right toys to help him through it.
You’re going to want to steer clear of hard toys (like bones), and instead look for rubber toys with different textures, because those will be soothing for your puppy’s tender gums.
The Dodo rounded up some of the best toys for a teething puppy.
Those ridges help clean your puppy's teeth and soothe his gums.
This ring will massage your pup's gums when they're sore from teething.
This binkie comes in two different colors and sizes so it's perfect for any puppy.
You can stuff this teething toy with treats, so your puppy is sure to love it.
This bone is great for teething, and it's fillable.
These rings are made with different materials and textures to help your pup however he needs!
Teething toys don't get any cuter than this.
With so many options to choose from, you can easily turn teething time into playtime.
