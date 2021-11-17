We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You have the puppy pads, the kibbles and all the toys, but now it’s time to choose the right collar for your new puppy. He may be small, but getting him used to wearing a collar now will make future walks and traveling a lot easier.

The below collars come highly recommended from pet parents who have left rave reviews on Amazon. They’re all great starter collars (with one listing even tailored to whelping newborns), and most of them grow with your pup so you don't have to worry about grabbing a new collar every three weeks.

These are the best puppy collars on Amazon according to puppy parents — they’ll only add to your puppy’s cuteness.