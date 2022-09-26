These DIY Pumpkin Dog Treats Are Basically Halloween Candy For Your Dog

‘Tis the season for cinnamon and pumpkin everything! Did you know that your dog can get in the fall spirit with these flavors, too? DIY recipes for pumpkin dog treats exist, and they’re basically like Halloween candy, but for your pup.

With the pumpkin spice latte craze holding a firm grip on autumn, it makes sense that you want to spread the seasonal joy with your dog. And we have a tasty treat recipe you can make at home to do just that.

Easy baked pumpkin dog treats

To make about 10 dozen of these crunchy baked peanut butter dog biscuits, you’ll need:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 large egg

½ cup canned plain pumpkin puree ( not pumpkin pie filling)

pumpkin pie filling) 2 tbsp all-natural, sugar-free peanut butter (or use a ½ cup of banana if you’re allergic to peanut butter)

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp water (or more if necessary)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While preheating, combine your wet ingredients in a bowl using a rubber spatula. Then, gradually add your dry ingredients and fold them into the wet mixture.

Transfer the mixture onto a clean and floured work surface and work it with your hands until a dough starts to form. You can add a teaspoon of water at a time to make the dough more pliable, but don’t add too much. You want the dough to be fairly dry and stiff.

Using a rolling pin, roll the dough so it’s about a half-inch thick. Cut into half-inch pieces using a knife or cookie cutter of your choice and transfer onto a baking sheet.

Bake the treats in your 350-degree oven for about 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Allow them to cool to room temperature before serving to your pup.

Then, enjoy!

If you’re not a whiz in the kitchen, then there are a bunch of pumpkin dog treats you can pick up from your favorite pet retailers. Here are some of the tastiest-sounding pumpkin treats we could find.