7 Products That Can Actually Save Your Dog's Life
Because being prepared is such a relief 😌
Sponsored by Embark Vet
You hope you and your pup never find yourselves in an emergency situation, but it never hurts to be prepared for things like natural disasters, fires or medical emergencies.
That’s why we decided to round up some super helpful products that can actually end up saving your dog’s life in these scary situations. Check out some of our fave (literal) lifesavers.
You know how important it is to buckle up, and this dog safety belt is perfect for keeping your pup secure when you’re riding around in the car. One end attaches to his harness and the other clips right into your car’s seat belt buckle. And the belt is made with a strong nylon weave that won’t snap under strain, so you know your pup will be safe on the road.
No matter where you are or what’s going on, this first aid kit has just what you’d need for pretty much any scenario, whether you're facing something as routine as tick removal or as unexpected as a natural disaster. It comes complete with 45 important items, including:
- Gauze
- Bandages
- Plaster
- Patch adhesive
- Gloves
- Tape
- Tweezers
- Scissors
- An ice pack
- An emergency blanket
- Antiseptic
- Saline solution
- Tongue depressors
- A syringe
- An LED collar
- A collapsible water bowl
- A tick remover
- A styptic pencil
The Embark Breed + Health Kit is a dog DNA test that’s designed to help you learn more about your pup’s breed, ancestry and overall health. On top of identifying what kind of dog your BFF is, this kit also includes a health screening that will tell you if your pup is predisposed to certain conditions, diseases or sensitivities.
You can then take that info to your vet, who can screen for those issues and catch them early, which could potentially save your pup’s life.
Taking your pup out on the water is so fun. And while a lot of dogs are really good swimmers, it’s always best to be extra safe by strapping your BFF into a life jacket, which can be a huge help when he gets tired.
This one’s made with thick foam to keep your dog afloat and even has a little flap at the front to make sure his head’s always above the water’s surface.
It can be so hard to remember all the “people food” that dogs can and can’t eat, and that’s why this magnet is a real lifesaver (literally). It lists which foods are safe and which foods are toxic, breaking them up into different food groups.
This magnet also includes the numbers for three different poison control hotlines, and even lines for you to write in your own vet’s contact information. Having this magnet on your fridge may be the easiest way to avoid a trip to the ER.
The items in this kit will help first responders make sure your BFF’s safe and sound in case of a fire.
It comes with window decals for your home to let firefighters know you have a pet inside, emergency contact cards for your wallet, and a key chain that tells emergency responders you have a pet waiting for you at home, in case something happens while you’re out.
It can be hard to see your pup after the sun goes down, so that’s where a light-up collar comes in handy. The Blazin’ Safety LED Dog Collar is cute, the lights are super bright, and a fully charged collar will last for eight hours. Plus each size option is adjustable, so you can find the perfect fit for pretty much any dog.
We even tested it out ourselves and loved it. (And for extra visibility, you could always get a light-up leash, too.)
So even though you hope you’ll never have to worry about any of this stuff, these products will at least give you peace of mind. After all, it never hurts to be prepared.