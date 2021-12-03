There's A Recall On BioLifePet Probiotics For Dogs And Cats

If you use BioLifePet Liquid Probiotics for dogs or cats, you’ll want to get rid of them. There’s been a recall on them due to contamination.

Here’s what you need to know.

The BioLifePet Liquid Probiotics being recalled



Only products with a lot #001005-1 and a best by date of 04/2023 are affected by this recall. You can find lot numbers on the side of the bottle and on the bottom of the outer container.

Here are the exact pet probiotic products that are being recalled:

BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats – UPC 030915 107044, ship dates 05/05/2021 – 07/26/2021

BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs – UPC 030915 107037, ship dates 05/05/2021 – 08/25/2021

BioLifePet's parent company, Livia Global, Inc., is also recalling products from their line of probiotics for people, including the following:

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 2oz – UPC 030915 107112, ship dates 04/16/2021 – 08/30/2021

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 4oz – UPC 030915 107167, ship dates 07/09/2021 – 08/30/2021

LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics 4oz – UPC 030915 107105, ship dates 07/08/2021 – 07/30/2021

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1oz – UPC 030915 107198, ship dates 04/21/2021 – 05/12/2021

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1 oz - UPC 030915 107198, ship dates 07/14/2021 – 08/24/2021

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1 oz – Lot #010620-1 UPC 030915 107198, ship dates 10/27/2021 – 11/25/2021

These products are sold through Amazon, the company’s website and other third-party retailers.

Why are BioLifePet Probiotics being recalled?



During routine quality assurance and safety procedure laboratory testing, Livia Global, Inc. discovered that the liquid probiotics were contaminated by Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a microorganism that causes illness in animals, humans and plants. Serious infections usually occur in healthcare settings, such as hospitals, and in immunocompromised people.

Signs of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection in dogs and cats



In dogs and cats, Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause skin, ear (Otitis externa) and urinary infections.

Signs of these illnesses include:

Head shaking

Ear scratching

Ear redness

Ear discharge

Itching

Frequent urination

Painful urination

Blood in urine

What to do next



The company recommends throwing out the products with the above lot numbers and dates. You can also contact their customer support with your order number for a refund. To request a refund or for more information, contact Deborah Moreno at Livia Global via phone (1-559-372-8593) or email at support@liviaglobal.com. They’re available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST Monday through Friday.