Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Adopt A Senior Beagle Rescued From Virginia Facility

Turns out, fairy tales can come true after all. A 7-year-old pup named Mamma Mia, who was one of the 4,000 beagles saved from a breeding facility, found her forever home with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and we couldn’t be happier about it. Mamma Mia and her eight puppies, along with thousands of beagles, were recently saved from the Envigo breeding and research plant in Virginia after federal authorities discovered the unsanitary and horrific conditions they were living in.

Dodo Shows Odd Couples Dog Is So Gentle And Patient With Her Foster Kittens

Thanks to The Humane Society of the United States and rescue groups like the Beagle Freedom Project, the dogs are finding new and loving homes around the country and getting a much-deserved second chance at life. A spokesperson for the royal couple told the Los Angeles Times that Meghan was aware of the Envigo facility shutdown and wanted to help an older dog, knowing that puppies are usually the first to be adopted. After visiting the Beagle Freedom Project’s home base in Valley Village, California, Meghan and Prince Harry fell in love with Mamma Mia.