6 Deals You Should Definitely Check Out Along With Prime Day
Amazon isn't the only retailer offering huge savings!
Amazon is hosting a Prime Early Access Sale from October 10 through the 11, which means it’s time to dive into the holiday shopping season and get those stocking stuffers and other presents ready to go. But Amazon isn’t the only retailer that’s having early holiday sales.
A handful of other sites are having their own deal days, so you can save on even more must-have pet products and fun toys that will make your cat or dog the happiest little elf this season.
Check out these sales as well as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Target Deal Days (October 6–8)
Target is hosting a three-day sales event called Target Deal Days from October 6 through 8. You can grab dog and cat accessories and treats, and you don’t need to be a Target member to take advantage of these early Black Friday deals.
These chews from Native Pet contain melatonin, L-theanine, thiamine and hemp seed, which work in tandem to calm your dog down during stressful situations. Native Pet provides an easy-to-read chart on the back of each box of chews to make sure you’re giving your dog the right dosage according to his weight and size.
Lined with ultra-soft sherpa material, this high-walled bed from Boots & Barkley will make your cat or dog feel like they’re in the safest of havens. Plus, the cutout in the front of the bed is low enough for senior pups and cats to easily get in and out of.
Your cat can climb, roll around and scratch to her heart’s content with the Boots & Barkley tunnel cat scratcher. The bottom portion is made with a durable rattan-like material that will hold up after many scratch sessions, and the tunnel portion is all corrugated cardboard. And when your cat isn’t scratching, she can curl up and feel like she’s in a protected den.
Walmart Deals for Days (October 10–13)
From October 10 through 13 Walmart is offering rollbacks on tons of pet items, including food, treats, accessories, toys and training supplies. Here are a few deals you’ll definitely want to keep your eyes on.
Pick up a six-month supply of Advantage II flea prevention for your large cat (cats weighing over 9 pounds) during the Walmart Deals for Days event. Normally $54, you can grab a box right now for the rollback price of $48.
Stockpile your pup’s favorite food from Blue Buffalo. Walmart has Blue Buffalo dry dog food marked down during the Deals for Days sale, so grab a 5-, 15- or 34-pound bag (or several!) to make sure you always have kibble on hand.
This best-selling vacuum cleaner from BISSELL is a pro at sucking up pet hair and cleaning up any pet-related accidents. It comes with a specialized cleaner that neutralizes pet odors, and the simple controls make it easy to go from hardwood to carpeting and from dry to wet cleaning.
Wayfair 5 Days of Deals (October 7–11)
Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event kicks off on October 7 and runs through October 11, giving you lots of time to go wild in the pet department. You can finally grab all that pet furniture that’s been on your wishlist and for a lot less.
If your dog or cat is too small or elderly to jump up on the bed or couch, then Archie & Oscar’s high-density foam pet stairs are going to come in really handy. Available in three colors, each set of stairs features five steps that will help any pet reach their favorite high-up spot without risking injury.
Not only is this trendy cat bed gorgeous to look at, but it’s really comfy, too! Your cat will feel like royalty curling up in this dome-shaped rattan bed from Archie & Oscar, which comes in two finishes and three different sizes.
You’ll be upping your dog’s dinnertime routine both in height and in style with the Ian elevated feeder from Archie & Oscar. Elevated feeders are great options for senior pups with achy joints or for dogs who regurgitate while eating. And this farmhouse-style feeder even comes with storage underneath the bowls for food, toys and anything else you want to keep tucked away.
Petco Ruff & Mews Sales Event (October 7-13)
Petco’s Ruff & Mews Sales Event lets you save big while shopping for essentials like dog and cat food, supplements, litter and more. You can also pick up two dog toys for just $5 right now, so you can really spoil your pup! Plus, you’ll get free shipping if you spend $35 or more.
Marked down from $30, you can pick up ChuckIt’s National Fetch Day Gear Box, complete with the hinged ChuckIt! as well as three ChuckIt! Ultra balls.
Whether you’re a multi-cat family or have a cat who loves an outfit change, you’ll love this pack of three Halloween-themed bandanas from Bootique. They’re currently 30% off during the Ruff & Mews Sales Event, so pick them up while they stay in stock!
Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fall Savings Event (starts October 6)
Right now, you can save up to 50% on almost everything at Bed Bath & Beyond. Now is the perfect time to pick up a best-selling pet vacuum cleaner or a stylish dog gate that fits into your home decor scheme.
Normally priced at $96, this stylish white wood pet fence from Arf Pets stands 24 inches tall, making it the perfect fit for smaller dogs or larger senior dogs who won’t try to make a great escape. The three-panel gate can block off a space up to 6 feet wide.
Is that a baby in that stroller? Well, kind of! This stroller from PawHut is a comfortable way to take your dog or cat with you everywhere. And when you reach your location, the stroller seat doubles as a pet carrier, so simply unclip and carry!
Marked down from $108, you can feed your pet any time of day and from anywhere thanks to the Arf Pets automatic pet feeder. The feeder connects to your phone through an app, which allows you to customize a feeding schedule and even make sure your dog or cat is eating thanks to the built-in camera.
Chewy’s $30 eGift Card (through October 12)
Chewy is also hosting a fall savings event and giving back in the process! You can score a $30 eGift Card when you spend $100 and use FALL2022 at checkout. This deal will only last through October 12, so pick up some of your favorite Chewy products now to earn that gift card.
Amazon Prime's Early Acces Sale is a great way to save big on essentials and accessories. But these other retailers give you even more opportunities to buy holiday treats and gifts for the furry family members you love most. It turns out you can save even bigger than you thought this week and buy everything on your wishlist.